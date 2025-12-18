3 best 2025 Lego sets that should be on everyone’s Christmas list

Christmas is a time for catching up with loved ones, eating as much food as you can get away with and watching a concerning amount of crap TV. But it’s also the perfect time to sit down and build some Lego.

As you’d expect from the toy-making giant, 2025 has seen countless new sets of all shapes and sizes enter the fray, and a lot of them are absolutely brilliant. But I’ve somehow managed to narrow things down to a list of three. Whether you’re gifting or you’re the hopeful giftee, here’s a trio of Lego sets that any self-respecting Santa Claus should be loading into his sack this year.

(Image credit: Lego)

Nike Dunk x Lego

Do you like basketball, trainers and Lego? Then boy do I have the build for you.

Lego’s new collaboration with Nike has spawned a number of desirable sets, but this one is the most instantly iconic. You get to build the legendary Nike Dunk in its original high-top style, with hidden compartments for storing extra laces.

That sits next to a Dunk plaque, and topping it off is a brick-built basketball you can rotate. But there’s more.

This Nike-tastic Lego set also comes with a B’Ball head minifigure that can be stored inside the heel of the shoe. Stare at the whole thing for long enough and you might start to believe you’re Michael Jordan.

(Image credit: Lego)

Lego Game Boy

Lego has released a lot of decidedly awesome Nintendo-themed kits in the last few years, but what if I told you that one of the most affordable sets to date is also arguably the best yet?

If you’re a gamer of a certain vintage then you probably have very vivid memories of cracking open your Game Boy for the first time and sitting cross-legged underneath the brightest light source you could find in your house to play Tetris until the battery conked out.

Nintendo’s seminal handheld has been recreated in painstaking detail in this 421-piece build. It’s a nearly 1:1 scale replica and comes with a buildable stand, multiple lenticular screens to insert, and cartridges for Super Mario Land and The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening.

It’s so authentic that you may well forget it isn’t actually operational. Sigh.

(Image credit: Lego)

Lego Star Wars Death Star Ultimate Collector Series

Let me make something very clear: only the most optimistic of Christmas-enjoyers are going to be putting the £899.99 Death Star Ultimate Collector Series on their Christmas list. But don’t ask, don’t get, eh?

One of the largest Lego Star Wars sets ever conceived, this suitably intimidating build weighs in at a whopping 9,023 pieces, and comes with no less than 38 minifigures. 38.

It’s rammed with famous scenes and Easter eggs for Star Wars fans of all ages, from Luke and Darth Vader’s climactic lightsaber clash in the Emperor’s Throne Room, to a Stormtrooper taking a quick dip in the hot tub (one for all the Lego Star Wars video game fans there).

The whole thing is so meticulous that anyone lucky enough to receive this kit will likely be building right through to New Year’s Eve. It’s just a shame that you’ll have to do your bit for the galaxy by kicking it to pieces once you’ve laid the final brick.