Got a Switch 2 or know someone with one? These accessories would make great Christmas gifts

The Switch 2 has been something of a sensation since coming out earlier this year, with millions of consoles already sold and every promise of tens of millions more shifting in the years to come. That means there's an ever-increasing chance that you have to get a gift for someone you know who enjoys their Switch 2, over the holidays.

If so, I've got great news – there is a huge range of excellent accessories out there for you to consider, ranging in price from high to low-end, and many of them can make a massive difference to your gaming experience. I've limited myself to three top picks for you, to avoid barraging you with dozens of similar options, so check out my recommendations below.

T3's Top 3

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller £69.49 at Amazon UK The best controller for the Switch 2 is, pretty much without a doubt, Nintendo's own Pro Controller. It's very similar to the last-gen one, but with the addition of extra buttons on the back, and a subtle redesign makes it feel better in the hand. It's not the cheapest but, for docked play, there's basically nothing else that comes close right now. Dbrand Killswitch Case with Travel Cover £60 at dbrand Protecting your Switch 2 should be a top priority, and if the person you know doesn't have a good case, I'd argue for this one. It clamps onto your console from all directions, making it more ergonomic but also way more protected, and I've been using it for a couple of months very happily. US shipping to the UK isn't the cheapest, though, sadly. Nintendo SanDisk microSD Express Card 256GB £44.99 at Amazon UK Your recipient will love this one, for sure. The Switch 2 has much more storage than the Switch, but its games are also often pretty big, so it fills up very quickly. This upgraded form of microSD card is the only type that works with the console, and will double its internal storage immediately, which is so handy.

Which Switch 2 accessory should you gift?

There are a lot of factors that come into play in determining which of these accessories is likely to be right for the person you have in mind. Arguably, the biggest is whether they already own any of them. After all, I'm one of many people who picked up a Switch 2 Pro Controller the moment I got my Switch 2, meaning that someone gifting me another might feel a little superfluous.

Storage comes under a similar degree of risk, in fairness, but if the person in question has ever moaned about deleting their games, chances are they haven't bought a microSD Express Card yet. The Dbrand case, meanwhile, might be the most unique item on this list, and therefore the least likely to already be in their repertoire.

I think you're on safe ground picking any of them, obviously, but you could always fall back to getting them a game instead, if you really aren't sure what they already have in hand.