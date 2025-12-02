T3’s top Christmas gifts 2025 for everyone on your list

The big day is almost upon us – but there's still plenty of time to get some amazing pressies to put under the tree with T3's incredible gadget gift guide. We've got 119 must-buy tech gifts to spoil your loved ones… or just yourself, whether it's kit to improve your life outdoors, the hottest retro tech, or gadget gifts for those who are notoriously hard to buy for.

Outdoor Living

1. Minelab Vanquish 60 series

Sometimes you just need something different to do and, let’s face it, everyone’s a budding detectorist even if they don’t know it. Drop one of Minelab’s remarkably good-looking new models in their hands, show them how to use the iron bias and object discrimination functions, and make them promise to share the Roman treasure with you.

From £279/$249, minelab.com

2. POCA Audio PINE Beat

It’s always refreshing to see tech manufacturers acknowledging the impact that they have on the planet, and Poca’s sustainable aluminium speaker isn’t only rugged and recyclable, it’s built to last basically as long as you do. If the batteries give up the ghost, as lithium cells tend to do, just swap in a new one and resume the tunes.

From £170/$225, pocaaudio.co.uk

3. Bose QC Ultra 2

The QC Ultras are the very best headphones you can get for travel. That’s the headline, and it’s the truth: the ANC is epic, the folding design super convenient, and the lightweight comfort absolutely off the charts. Version two only serves to compound that excellence, with better battery and sound. If you really loved someone, you’d buy them these.

£450/$429, bose.co.uk

4. Passenger Escapism Changing Robe

With its outer spun from recycled plastic bottles, its inner super-fleecy and its measurements the right side of spacious, Passenger’s beach essential lets you warm up, block the wind and get out of your trunks without sullying the environment. It even packs down super-small, making it perfect for those carry-light away days.

£100/$130, passenger-clothing.com

5. Mous UltraTex Optimal Lid Backpack

The perfect gadget bag? Arguing about that would diminish the carry-on size, the waterproof outer, the expandable pockets, the 18 (!) compartments, and everything else besides. Mous has built a backpack that suits its recipient’s needs, expertly padded to protect its insides and make it incredibly wearable.

£300/$309, uk.mous.co

6. Canada Goose Salar

One for the cool dudes in your life, a pair of sunglasses which offer the usual UV protection and panto style but also a rather practical extra: removable side-panel blinkers that prevent sun glare on the slopes. And with polarised (or prescription) lenses, they can even enhance colour perception for additional enjoyment and safety.

£145/$255, canadagoose.com

7. DJI Osmo 360

Ideal for caputuring a room full of delighted faces on Christmas day, but probably better suited to ludicrously documenting outdoor adventures, DJI has really nailed the 360-degree camera thing. Offering 8K 30fps capture from its front and back lenses as well as super-smooth 4K 100fps, this is great in low light and astonishingly stable at high speed.

From £409/$549, dji.com

8. DJI Mini 5 Pro

A drone is as much an excuse to visit the great outdoors as much as it is a vital tool for recording its majesty. DJI’s top-end little flying guy skims under the 250g threshold so it won’t burden its new owner with the weight of a Flyer ID exam, and while it’s easy enough for beginners to get to grips with, that Pro designation is well deserved thanks to an excellent camera.

From £689/$759, dji.com

Style

1. Montblanc 24/7 Bag

Carrying versatile style with a big dollop of luxury, Montblanc’s unisex tote is as happy on the back as it is in the hand. It offers smart zipped compartments to keep your smaller items immediately accessible, and more than enough room in its canvas-lined interior to stash your laptop, accessories, and a whole lot more.

£2,000/$2,805, montblanc.com

Connect to the world without directly connecting with anything nasty. Fitted to the foot, with a thin, flexible sole offering serious sensory feedback, the Motus Studio isn’t just a gorgeous new way to experience the ground – it’ll change the way you walk, helping strengthen foot muscles that other shoes ignore.

£160/$212, vivobarefoot.com

3. Dyson Supersonic Nural

Heat is both hair’s best friend and worst enemy. That means gifting the Nural isn’t simply giving someone a hairdryer. You’re wrapping up silky smooth locks, a whole host of style options through its intelligent attachments, and a healthier head thanks to the temperature-tweaking scalp protect mode. It’s a salon’s worth of care.

£300/$400, dyson.co.uk

4. Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E5

The latest update to Tag’s smartwatch line does everything you’d expect, buffing the internal power and offering carefully styled lifestyle tracking smarts. Perfect for those who spend their best days taking on 18 holes as well as those who couldn’t imagine wearing a watch without a screen at the 19th.

£1,600/$1,600, tagheuer.com

Retro life

1. Groov-E Vintage Vinyl Player

A stocking filler for those with particularly spacious stockings, Groov-E’s rudimentary vinyl-spinner costs about as much as some LPs these days. But if all that special someone needs is to put the needle in the groove, this is spot on – and it’ll turn those vibrations into a crispy Bluetooth 5.4 signal, so this offers options aplenty.

£50/£66, groov-e.co.uk

2. Roberts Reva

Leaning into classic guitar amp design and lending it a little angular flare, the Reva has an acoustically-tuned wooden cabinet, a pair of drivers with plenty of bass, and powers through FM, DAB+ or your favourite Bluetooth source without missing a beat. It’s an alarm clock too. Buy it for the sleepyhead in your life.

£200/$265, robertsradio.com

3. Gadhouse Wesley

A set of subtly styled headphones, looking for all the world as if they’ve been pulled from a dusty box in an ’80s warehouse yet packing modern 40mm drivers, a decent mic, in-line controls, and a mix of wired connectivity options that allows them to hook up to just about any device. Cool kids will love them, and they’re surprisingly wearable.

£60/$68, gadhouse.com

4. Emporia Touch Smart.3

We fully support the odd tech detox now and then, so chucking in the smartphone for an old school touchscreen-free feature phone – one which supports WhatsApp, Signal and Telegram at that – might be just the thing. Perfect for older folks, and great as a burner, too, if you know someone who needs that kind of thing…

£130/$172, emporiamobile.com

Get active

1. Huawei Watch GT5

It doesn’t matter a bit that this is last year’s model – in fact that’s a benefit, as the GT5 can now be had for well below MSRP, and we’re inclined to say this is far more stylish than the slightly off-kilter GT6 Pro. Besides, there’s plenty of fitness-tracking functionality here, and size options to match any wrist.

From £150/$199, huawei.com

2. Unit 1 Aura

On the bike, you are the vehicle – and you need to protect yourself. The Aura offers the ultimate in dome coddling, not only protecting against impact but rotational forces too – and its lighting, including handlebar-triggered indicators, ensures you’ll be seen soon enough that an accident might not even happen in the first place.

£200/$265, unit1gear.com

3. Hypershell X Pro

T3 regulars will know our fascination with exoskeletons. Hypershell’s X Pro indicates we may have just crossed a rubicon: batteries are light, motors small and powerful, engineers just crazy enough. Not necessarily a gift for those with limited mobility, but perfect for those who want to take their mobility to the next level.

£859/$1,499, hypershell.tech

4. Warrior Addict Yoga Mat Bundle

Whether used as a warmup, a post-workout stretch, or more intensively for a full training session, the power of yoga is becoming more and more apparent – so if someone you know needs the mat, blocks and belt to take their super-stretching up a notch, this is the ideal way to make that happen.

£100/$132, warrioraddict.com

5. Sungod Forty2

How do you design sunglasses specifically for running? You start by opening them up to provide maximum airflow while still defending against clouds of midges; you make sure they’re fitted well enough not to bounce even slightly; you give them cool interchangeable lenses. And then you realise that SunGod has already done all that, and just get these.

£110/$140, sungod.co

6. Shokz OpenFit 2+

For cycling and any kind of outdoor exercise, open-ear headphones are the best way for the fitness fan to enjoy motivational tunes while remaining aware of potential hazards. Shokz isn’t messing around with its Dolby-certified sound, marrying thehigh-frequency driver with a huge 17mm bass driver to ensure nothing’s lost in the air.

£179/$125, shokz.com

7. Cardo Packtalk outdoor

One to give to a friend that you really want to spend more time with, because the Packtalk turns group activities into group chats. Made for the slopes (but usable elsewhere, if you like) this strap-on intercom can connect up to 15 people over a range of up to 5km, and operates its own network for hands-free talk, independent of mobile signal..

£215/$270, cardosystems.com

8. NB FuelCell SC Elite v5

There’s no sense in leaving all that energy in the pavement. NB’s racers include carefully engineered carbon fibre which adds forefoot stiffness and returns as much energy as possible, as well as a super-sticky outsole for maximum traction. If they’re good enough for triathlon ace Alex Yee, they’ll be like magic for standard human feet.

£260/$265, newbalance.co.uk

Phones

1. Iphone 17 Pro

You won’t be surprised to hear us say that the newest iPhone 17 Pro is absolutely brilliant, a great-looking phone that has really kicked up the desirability and battery longevity. The camera package is stupendous, and this is the best way to experience iOS 26. If you’re the generous type, this is the kind of gift that’ll be remembered for years to come.

From £1,099/$1,099, apple.com

2. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7

Not as pricey as the Fold but arguably a much better deal, this is the most pocket-friendly phone on the market today in terms of its overall dimensions. The Flip7’s full-face cover screen makes it far more useable when stowed, and the flip-out action is as joyful as it ever was. There’s nobody that won’t be delighted by this.

From £1,049/$1,020, samsung.com

3. Native Union Active Power Bank

Carry around a whole extra charge for your phone with one of the slimmest power banks around – it’s magnetic, so it’ll happily sit on the back of an iPhone, and it can throw out 15W wirelessly or 20W through a USB cable. The design is extremely tidy, and passthrough means you can charge this and your phone at once.

£40/$50, nativeunion.com

4. iFi GO blu Air

A 30g Bluetooth DAC so inconspicuous that you’ll barely even notice it, perfect for those who can’t bear to be parted from their wired over-ear cans even while outside the listening room. There’s plenty of power here, a built-in mic to facilitate hands-free calls, and we have to offer points for that fancy mid-’90s translucent plastic case.

£129/$129, ifi-audio.com

Automotive

1. Porsche 911 Dakar (992)

Santa would struggle to fit a full-sized 911 in his sack or, for that matter, his budget, but he’ll be just fine with this beautifully finished die-cast model of a Dakar (an off-road version of the 911 using the 992 Carrera 4 GTS chassis). And if anyone argues that the 911 isn’t a practical motor, the festive fir tree strapped on top says otherwise.

£70/$93, shop.porsche.com

2. Stanley Cafe to Go