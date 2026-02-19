25 tech gadgets to get your mum for Mother’s Day that she’ll actually use

Mother’s Day is taking place on Sunday 15th March this year, and it’s the perfect excuse to spoil your mum or any wonderful maternal figure in your life. Flowers are always lovely, of course, but this year why not gift her something she’ll enjoy long after the bouquets have faded?

If you’re stuck for ideas, you’re in the right place. We’ve rounded up a selection of easy-to-use tech she’ll actually use, ranging from home gadgets to some of the industry's best beauty tech devices.

Read on to find the perfect Mother’s Day gift, and don’t miss our ideas on 7 ways to help her unwind on the special day too.