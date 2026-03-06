5 best instant cameras for Mother's Day – treat Mum to the gifts of retro photography and memory making

With Mother's Day right on the horizon, many of us will be looking to find the perfect gift. It's not always an easy task – anyone looking to break the cycle of generic flowers and chocolates will surely need some inspiration.

One of the gifts I've most enjoyed giving was an instant camera. These little boxes of joy are great fun for just about anyone, with simple operation and a physical photograph to hold and love at the end.

As T3's chief tester of these natty little devices, I've rounded up five of my top picks for anyone looking to gift something to their loved ones.

1. Polaroid Flip

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

In my humble opinion, this is the best instant camera on the market right now. It's much cheaper than the more pro-grade Polaroid I-2, but still manages to offer a lot of features for experimentation.

Those are semi-hidden, though, which helps to make sure this camera doesn't feel too daunting. There are only three buttons, which is simple enough for anyone – yes, even Mum's with flip-out phone cases who scroll with a single index finger.

Bonus points here for using Sonar autofocus, too. That was massive back in the 1970s and 1980s for Polaroid, and returns here to deliver crisp, cool imagery.

FILM: Polaroid i-Type film

2. Instax Wide 400

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Hands down my favourite camera in the Instax line-up right now is the Instax Wide 400. Why? Well, simply put: because it's the only one which uses the magnificent Instax Wide frame.

That is the largest Instax format – the same size as a Polaroid, albeit with a horizontal orientation rather than a square one. It's a super simple camera, and the resulting images are big enough to see without glasses on.

FILM: Instax Wide film

3. Polaroid Go (Gen 2)

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

If you're looking for the dinkiest instant camera on the market, congrats – you've found it in the Polaroid Go (Gen 2). This is my personal go-to as it's small enough to slip into bags and even large pockets, making it the perfect everyday carry camera.

The film it uses is also adorably tiny, taking the classic Polaroid frame and shrinking it to give you unparalleled retro vibes at a lower price point. This format is seriously underrated.

FILM: Polaroid Go film

4. Instax Mini 99