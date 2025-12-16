36 of the best last minute Christmas gadget buys, from just £13!

Left it until the last minute? We feel you, which is why we've put together this tech pressie buying guide to give you a push over the line. In here, you'll find a wide range of gifts suitable for all budgets, whether you're looking for a stunning stocking filler under £100, or something a bit more spendy that you can wrap up and put under the tree, proud in the knowledge it's going to stun the lucky receiver on the big day.

Under £100

1 ONEODIO FOCUS A6

Very solid ANC over-ears for an excellent price, supporting the latest codecs and protocols, certified for wireless hi-res music and looking for all the world like something much more expensive.

£66, oneodio.com

2 BLINK VIDEO DOORBELL

Who can argue with Amazon’s budget smart home line? Blink’s second-gen doorbell camera offers a quality head-to-toe picture, two years’ battery life, plus extra smarts with an optional subscription.

From £50, amazon.co.uk

3 UGREEN FINETRACK

Compatible with Apple’s ‘Find My’ service, this isn’t quite an AirTag – but it beats it on battery life, and can be had for as little as £9 if you’re lucky with pre-Christmas sale prices.

£15, uk.ugreen.com

4 TAMAGOTCHI PARADISE

The classic formula of keeping a little digital creature alive has changed – now you’re selectively breeding 50,000 potential beasts and using their pixel poo to power sustainable space ships. Of course.

£40, tamagotchi-official.com

5 AMAZFIT BIP 6

A real step up from cheap fitness trackers, Amazfit’s training watch has solid sensors, water resistance and a classy interface – perfect for those who want to up their workout routine on a budget.

£80, uk.amazfit.com

6 SOUNDPEATS PEARLCLIP PRO

A set of unusual clip-on, open-ear buds, great for staying alert while riding on the road but, owing to their unique side-ear positioning, surprisingly solid in terms of sound.

£60, soundpeats.com

7 STAR WARS LIGHTSABERS ADVENT CALENDAR

Count down to the 25th (every other day) with Disney’s questionably festive selection of 12 lightsaber hilts.

£90, disneystore.co.uk

8 AMAZON FIRE TV STICK 4K MAX

Smarten up any old TV using Amazon’s top-end streaming stick. Don’t sleep on the Luna cloud gaming functions, either.

£70, amazon.co.uk

9 MOFT SNAP FIELD WALLET

(Image credit: Unknown)

With space for eight cards, coins, a spare SIM and more, MOFT’s MagSafe RFID blocking wallet is perfect for those who pack light – and ideal for the cross-body generation.

£39, moft.us

10 SANDISK CRAYOLA DRIVE

Ostensibly built to inspire kids to export their creations (do they do that nowadays?), but appealing to quirky grown-ups, too, Sandisk’s USB-C collab with Crayola offers up to 256GB of storage and is made of something a bit more solid than wax.

From £13, sandisk.com

11 ATARI POCKET PLAYER PRO

Atari (or at least the Atari trademark) has hit its half-century, so here’s a big stack of classic games packed into an all-in-one player. Perfect to entertain folks of a similar vintage.

£50, myarcade.com

12 ACER NITRO MOBILE GAMING CONTROLLER

Really rather good controls that transform any USB-C phone into a handheld gaming machine. Perfect for streaming from a console or PC, but equally good for mastering the likes of PUBG Mobile.

£80, acer.com

£100–£500

13 ANKER PRIME 3-IN-1CHARGING STATION

Charge your Apple Watch, iPhone and AirPods all at once with an active-cooled charging dock that can tell you if there are any issues.

£119.99, anker.com

14 INSTAX MINI LIPLAY+

Instant camera snappiness mixed with phone editing capabilities in an adorable package. Yes, editing defeats the object – but at least you won’t waste prints on duds.

£190, instax.co.uk

15 NINTENDO SWITCH LITE

There’s plenty of life left in the original, and if you can pick one up for a bargain pre-Christmas sale price, it’ll serve as a compact gateway to a library of thousands of games.

£200, nintendo.co.uk

16 ZWIFT X RIPT ULTRA HEADPHONES

For indoor cycling – whether you’re a Zwifter, Rouvy fan, or you just stare at a blank wall for hours – the closed back and sweat-proof design of these is ideal.

£191, h2oaudio.com

17 WIIM SOUND

WiiM’s first ever smart speaker cements the company’s place in consumer audio with a HomePod-like design, an actually useful screen and big bassy sound that is sure to fill the room nicely.

£299, wiimhome.com

18 NINJA CREAMI

Give the gift of frozen desserts this festive season with a super-cool mixer that can transform a frozen mix into ice cream, gelato, smoothies and more in minutes. Who doesn’t love a treat?

£200, ninjakitchen.co.uk

19 AUDIO-TECHNICA AT33X CARTRIDGE

A hand-crafted upgrade for any vinyl aficionado, offering solid stereo separation, improved tracking and easy mounting.

From £349, audio-technica.com

20 KOBO LIBRA COLOUR

The most affordable colour E-Ink note taker by some way, perfect for those who want to ink in the margins while also avoiding the lining of Jeff Bezos’ already-bulging pockets.

£210, kobobooks.com

21 LEEP RING 1

If sleep is the most important metric, Leep is the smart ring to get – it’s cheaper than the rest, and an unobtrusive way to collect data on your somnambulant behaviour.

£169, leephealth.com

22 GOOGLE PIXEL WATCH 4

Absolutely beautiful design meets a stack of processing power and (apropos of a Google flagship product) probably the best execution of WearOS yet. This is the Android smartwatch to get.

From £349, store.google.com

23 THERAGUN MINI PLUS

Heated for more effective massaging, small enough for even the skimpiest gym bag, and compatible with a bunch of therapeutic attachments, Therabody’s newest vibrates away the Christmas torpor.

£249, therabody.co.uk

24 NOTHING PHONE (3A) PRO

Gorgeous transparent design, nifty multilens camera, fancypants glyph interface, knock-down price. Perfectly positioned for a seasonal upgrade, Nothing’s mid-range spin on the Phone (3) is a great buy.

£449, nothing.tech

£500–£1,000

25 SAMSUNG GALAXY S25

Fully capable of gaming, great for day-to-day use, decently endowed with battery and, critically, not absolutely enormous – this is the flagship phone built for everyone.

From £859, samsung.com

26 XREAL ONE PRO

That special someone desperate to jump on the AR trend right now? These are the best smart glasses you can buy, great for watching media and filming alike – but lacking AI.

£579, xreal.com

27 FUJIFILM X-T30 III

Compact design, classic styling and a fast-shooting 26.1MP back-illuminated CMOS sensor combine to make an iconic camera. Don’t miss the film simulation functions.

£999, fujifilm-x.com

28 FLOYD BOLD

Rugged, stylish polycarbonate luggage that rolls like no other thanks to its integrated skateboard wheel castors. The kind of thing you can’t miss on the carousel – and it’ll make others look.

£745, floyd.one

29 DEVIALET GEMINI II OPERA DE PARIS

Impeccable in-ear engineering from the French speaker powerhouse in just about the most premium wireless buds around. Super-special hardware for that special someone.

£549, devialet.com

30 ROG XBOX ALLY 1TB

Forget the Steam Deck, because the Xbox spin on the ROG Ally rules the roost in terms of cooling, processing power and screen resolution. And (shh) it can play Steam games, too.

£799, rog.asus.com

31 OONI KODA II MAX

Perhaps a little large to hide under the tree, given it has capacity to cook three 10in pizzas at once, but there’s no better upgrade to your patio than a top-notch oven.

£899, ooni.com

32 VIEUNITE TEXTURA DIGITAL CANVAS

Whatever your giftee loves to look at, the handsome Textura will help them get it up on the wall. Gorgeous frame, even nicer screen.

£599, vieunite.com

33 GARMIN FENIX 8 PRO

Find the extra couple of quid to go over budget, because the Fenix is a capable adventure watch like no other. Great for fitness and safety, now with SOS functions.

From £1,029, garmin.com

34 LAVAZZA ASSOLUTA

Bean to cup in style; the Assoluta doesn’t pretend to be a coffee shop machine, but it offers comparable results. If they’re entirely espresso-powered, this will go down a treat.

£700, lavazza.co.uk

35 KEF CODA W

Glorious turntable-friendly powered bookshelf speakers that turn any room into a listening room and look fine while doing it – just make sure you get the colour right.

£799, uk.kef.com

36 MACBOOK AIR M4

Perhaps the most surprising thing about the newest 13in MacBook Air is the price – that this amazing, quick, stylish laptop scrapes in at under £1,000 makes it an absolute steal.

£999, apple.com