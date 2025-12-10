Surprise Pixel 10 deal just left Black Friday prices in the dust

The notorious November sales are now finished, but that hasn't stopped prices dropping - and for the Pixel 10, that means that another chunk of cash had been slashed off the price.

The Pixel 10 - Google's 2025 phone - was reduced to £599 during the Black Friday sales and now it's down to £547 on Amazon. That's a hefty £252 off the price this phone launched at just a few months ago.

But there are some details you need to be aware of if this deal has piqued your interest. Firstly, don't be tempted by the "free Buds 2a" that Amazon is offering as it increases the price by £129, which is the RRP - so they're not free at all.

Second, this price is only on the Obsidian (black) model - the Indigo and Lemongrass are both more expensive.

Save 32% (£252) Google Pixel 10: was £799 now £547 at Amazon The Pixel 10 is a slightly more affordable flagship phone with a 6.3-inch display, but the same core hardware as the Pro devices. It offers a triple camera and 7 years of software support.

There are a some more details about this £547 deal worth knowing. It's a limited time deal, although it's scheduled to expire on 7 January 2026. That's restricted by promotional stock, however, and on sites like Amazon, some of these deals will sell out.

If you really do want free Pixel Buds 2a, then take a look at Argos, where the Pixel 10 can be bundled with free Pixel Buds 2a for £599. It's a better deal than Amazon for those wanting the Buds as well.

See the Pixel 10 with free Pixel Buds 2a for £599 on Argos

While the Obsidian isn't the most exciting colour - I'm all about the Indigo myself - what's most important about this phone is that it uses the same core hardware the Pixel 10 Pro, the Tensor G5. This is designed to maximise AI power for Google's systems, like Gemini and the popular Nano Banana for image creation.

With Android 16 updated to include the Material 3 Expressive design tweaks, Android feels really smooth, with a visual design that's a lot better than it was just a few months ago. Google's commitments to software updates is also unparalleled. Not only does the Pixel 10 benefit from 7 years of updates, but it gets quarterly Pixel Drops bringing new features too.

Then there's the camera, which is why most people buy the Pixel. Sure, the Pixel 10 isn't the best, it's a compromise. On the positive side Google added a telephoto lens to this 6.3-inch device for the first time in 2025, but in the process of doing so, it changed the main sensor - so it's not the same as the Pixel 10 Pro.

For most, however, the Pixel camera experience is about the consistency that it offers, as well as the computational photography behind the camera that keeps things looking great in just about every situation - selfies, low light, far zoom - the camera will give you a decent photo.

It supports Qi2 wireless charging, one of the first Android phones to offer this standard, while offering that nice clean experience that's pure Android, avoiding the bloat that many other devices suffer from.