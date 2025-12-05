Looking to spend a wedge on your next Android phone? Well, I've got just the thing for you! Vertu's latest Agent Q model can, in some configurations, cost over £100,000.

Yes, you read that correctly. A hundred thousand pounds. You could net quite a few Samsung Galaxy S25 handsets for that sort of money. But none of those would give you access to what Vertu claims is a "world first".

As you can see from the gallery of images below – the falcon isn't included, I'm afraid – the Agent Q's unique aesthetic is a big part of its differentiation. The base models start around £7,000 – it's the "Himalaya Alligator Gold & Full Diamond Collector’s Edition" that'll set you back over six figures.

Apparently the Agent Q is "the world’s first AI Agent Phone". It's also a phone designed for "exclusively for high-net-worth individuals" – but the price tag already gave that away.

So why would the wealthy want an Agent Q? The phone's Vertu Productivity Suite is a "toolbox of AI Agents" that can assist you with "specialised agents... from finance and legal, to health, investment, and operations."

There's a so-called Ruby Talk key, a press of which will open the AI network of over 200 agents. But when AI can't handle your request is when a real person steps in – because a 24/7 concierge service is part of owning a Vertu phone.

Beyond that, however, it's security that sells, not just the swanky diamonds. Vertu's Secure Certainty brings end-to-end encryption on device, plus a 10TB "untraceable, unreconstructable" data storage vault in the cloud.

There are other unique touches, too, such as the "falcon-wing SIM chamber", which is perfected "through a Swiss hinge" and "320 hand-assembled components". That's what the close-up shot at the top of this article is showing.

In the UK you can only buy Vertu's Agent Q from Harrods. It's Vertu's "spiritual home", having sold earlier generations of its phones here – before the brand went under, back in 2017. Now it's back for its second coming, just as bold and brazen as ever.