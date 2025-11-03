RedMagic 11 Pro rocks the Android boat with super premium specs at a mid-range price

Quick Summary The RedMagic 11 Pro gaming phone has launched globally, including in the UK, Europe, US and Australia. It's priced from a crazy low £629 / €699 / $749 and there's even further money off for early bird preorders.

RedMagic has launched its most powerful flagship gaming phone yet, with the RedMagic 11 Pro available to preorder worldwide from 13 November 2025 – including in the UK, Europe, US and Australia.

It'll then release fully from 19 November and has a specifications list that even the best Android phone rivals will struggle to match. That includes Qualcomm's recently released high-end hardware, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 platform.

(Image credit: RedMagic)

As a gaming device primarily, the 11 Pro also sports the brand's proprietary RedCore R4 gaming chip. As well as tweaking performance during play, this takes care of thermal management and, in particular, helps control the AquaCore Cooling System – the first flowing fluorinated liquid cooling tech contained in a mass-produced smartphone.

(Image credit: RedMagic)

RedMagic has employed piezoelectric ceramic micropumps and micron-level liquid channels containing AI-server-grade fluorinated liquid. They are fully sealed to prevent leaks, with the liquid also non-conductive to avoid short circuits.

The cooling system is backed up with 13 vapour chambers, liquid metal 3.0 positioned above them for heat transference, and a 24,000 RPM waterproof TurboFan (which is faster than the one in the phone's predecessor).

This should all result in a much cooler experience during gameplay – even when pushed to the limits.

Other RedMagic 11 Pro key specs

Of course, as well as its gaming prowess, the RedMagic 11 Pro is an everyday Android phone, too. It comes with a 6.85-inch BOE X10 AMOLED display with a 2688 x 1216 pixel resolution and 144Hz refresh rate.

It is capable of enhanced Black Frame Insertion, to reduce flicker during gaming, and sports a 16-megapixel under-display front camera. The rear houses a triple-cam setup, with a 50-megapixel main sensor, 50-megapixel ultra-wide, and 2-megapixel auxiliary camera to enhance specialised photo modes.

(Image credit: RedMagic)

Battery life has been improved between generations, with the 11 Pro containing a 7,500mAh battery capable of lasting up to a claimed 34.1-hours of general use. RedMagic also boasts that you should get up to 7.4-hours of extensive gaming on a single charge, such as playing Genshin Impact at full frame rate.

The phone supports superfast 80W wired and wireless charging, with the ability of going from zero to full in just 68 minutes. Reverse charging is also on board, so you can use the handset to wirelessly charge another device – such as a pair of earbuds.

RedMagic 11 Pro global prices

This is all pretty impressive stuff, but perhaps the most impressive is how much it costs.

The RedMagic 11 Pro starts at just £629 / €699 / $749 for the Cyro matte black version with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. You can also get it in transparent black or white (Nightfreeze and Subzero) to see the liquid cooling under the rear casing.

(Image credit: RedMagic)

Those models are a touch more expensive, but even the highest-end version weighs in at just £879 / €999 / $999 for a transparent model with 24GB of RAM, 1TB of storage.

RedMagic is also offering a discount to those who order their devices early – as well as a complimentary gift, customers can get money off (around $30) if they purchase an early bird voucher from RedMagic's own webstore from 13 - 18 November 2025.

They can then redeem that voucher on 18 November in early bird access, with the global open sale finally starting on 19 November.