A new PlayStation is coming this week – I want one more than anything

Quick Summary Sony is about to celebrate its 30th anniversary with a limited-edition PlayStation mechanical watch, created in collaboration with Anicorn. However, Anicorn's site – which goes live at 03:00 GMT this Friday 19 December – has the $780 watch limited to just 300 pieces, so it's going to be sold out in seconds.

While Sony has been releasing waves of PlayStation 5 stock over the last couple of years, including a special edition PS5, for its 30th anniversary the gaming brand is doing something extra special.

There's a new PlayStation coming this week, although it's no new console – instead it's a limited-edition Anicorn mechanical watch that, quite frankly, I want more than anything I've seen for some weeks.

However, it's limited to a mere 300 pieces – 10 lots of that 'big 30', it would appear – meaning that your chances of bagging one are mighty limited. There's a countdown timer which elapses at 3am GMT on Friday 19 December, so mark your calendars now.

What's so special about the PlayStation 30th Anniversary watch?

(Image credit: Anicorn / Sony PlayStation)

As you can see from the images on this very page, the 30th anniversary watch firmly harks back to the original PlayStation console, which was released in 1995 (well, 1994 in Japan).

From the classic "PS1 grey" colour, to the classic quad of symbols – X, O, ◻, △ – the aesthetic is the perfect match. I'm sure fans will love the look.

The price, however, will set you back as much as a PlayStation 5 Pro. The $780 asking price equates to around £585 at the time of writing, not taking into consideration fluctuating rates, or any shipping and import duties and tax levies.

(Image credit: Anicorn / Sony PlayStation)

If the limited-edition 'The First PlayStation Limited Edition Mechanical Watch' is a bit too rich for your taste, however, then there are "two Play Symbol variants".

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

These two models, pictured above, are not restricted to 300 pieces and, at $250 apiece (around £190), aren't quite so pricey either.

Who knows, you might even prefer the aesthetic of this duo. Personally, however, I'm all about the limited-edition version with its strap markings and colour symbols.

(Image credit: Anicorn / Sony PlayStation)

While I might've been on 'team Sega' back in 1995 (and quite a few years before it, frankly), I'm now firmly in Sony's PlayStation grasp and think this modern-retro anniversary watch is a great looking bit of kit.

It's certainly on my Christmas wishlist, however little chance of getting hold of one of these timepieces I have. Good luck to anyone else heading to the Anicorn site to try and bag one from the end of this week though!