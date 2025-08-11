A new PlayStation is coming next month – and I want it more than anything else

Quick Summary Sony is about to restock its limited edition PlayStation 5 again – the much sought-after 30th Anniversary Edition will be available while stocks last, so pre-ordering now is a must. The model, which commemorates 30 years of PlayStation, has the shape of the latest PS5 but with all that old-school design flair from the original PlayStation, resulting in a stunning machine that's worthy of any collector's fave spot.

(Image credit: Sony)

Sony's been releasing waves of stock for the special edition PS5 over the last year or more, and it's nearly about to start shipping again as the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition - 30th Anniversary Limited Edition is due for another release on Monday 29 September.

You can pre-order yours now, and Sony says that's going to be necessary as this is a limited run and once they're all gone, no more will be sold.

What is so special about the PlayStation 5 30th Anniversary Limited Edition?

The PlayStation 5 30th Anniversary Limited Edition gets you all the latest specs, but with a design that's in that classic PS1 grey.

The model has the same shape and innards as the new PS5, only with that gorgeous grey finish. There is also the original multi-coloured PlayStation logo as featured in the original machine.

The first PlayStation launched way back in 1994 (1995 in the UK) and now, 30 years on, this model pays homage to the console that started it all.

(Image credit: Sony)

Available for pre-order now, over at PlayStation, this will set you back £469.99 (approx. €543 / US$631 / AU$970). That gets you a digital edition model with a 1TB storage capacity.

If you look closely, you'll also see that even the box this ships in has a design very close to that which the original model came in. The attention to detail is great – they've even got the controller plugged in so it looks like the original wired controller.

(Image credit: Sony)

On subject of that controller, this comes with the new PS5-style DualSense model in a limited edition grey that matches the console, like the original PlayStation. That charger cable features a wide head that attaches to the console, in the same retro design style that the original wired controller had, for a truly PS1 style finish.

You get a single controller with this bundle and the console itself comes with Astro's Playroom pre-installed. You also get four PlayStation shapes cable ties, a PlayStation sticker, paperclip and a limited edition poster. This is the digital edition, so there's no disc tray, hence that lower price, as you are limited to buying games from the Sony store online only.

Sony says it will only make 12,300 of these limited edition consoles in total. Each will be individually numbered, so expect these not only to sell out fast but also to have a big mark-up price for resale.