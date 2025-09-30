All-new PS5 arrives with some radical changes – older models get big deals

Quick Summary It has been discovered that, as well as less storage space, the new PS5 Digital Edition has had a design makeover. It now comes with a matte finish, rather than glossy. And there's a smaller heatsink inside, which helps reduce its weight by a considerable amount.

When Sony announced that it would release a new version of the PS5 Digital Edition, it was met with incredulous gasps and a fair amount of online grumbling – not just because it was due to remain that same price, but that it'd cut the storage, too.

The new Digital Edition ships with just 825GB of internal storage, whereas the original had a 1TB SSD inside. And what's more, Sony even raised the prices of its PS5 consoles over the last few months, so it's even more expensive than the first model released five years ago.

But it now seems that's not the only change. The all-new PS5 Digital Edition (CFI-2100) comes with a matte finish. The first and second generation versions feature glossy plastic on the white outer case and black section in the middle, but this has a non-shiny finish.

To be honest, I don't think it looks too bad – something echoed by YouTuber Austin Evans, who received his all-new PS5 Slim Digital Edition from Germany.

In his video (via VGC), Evans says: "This is definitely different... that's matte all the way around. I actually like that – what the hell did they do to my boy?"

He also finds out some interesting other changes, after opening the console to have a poke around.

For starters, it's lighter – around 120g lighter, in fact. And the heatsink has been reduced in size, with a potentially better design.

This latter alteration can be seen as an enhancement, as I have an original PS5 Digital Edition and it can be prone to radical overheating – especially during the record-breaking summer we've just had in the UK.

But surely that's not enough to justify the elevated price – and is hardly a trade-off for 175GB less storage. Of course, you can invest in one of the best PS5 SSDs out there, and add it as extra capacity, but that just adds even more onto an already pricey purchase.

Thankfully, some UK retailers are selling off older PS5 Digital Edition stock – the slim version, but with the 1TB drive. And you can save yourself up to £100.

So, if you are looking to get a new PS5 Digital Edition and don't mind whether it's glossy or matte, you can actually save yourself a bob or two – and have enough extra storage for a couple of additional games.