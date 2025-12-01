Steam Machine pricing could make PS5 Pro owners nervous

Quick Summary The Steam Machine could cost around $699, it is claimed – around the same price as a PS5 Pro. That's dependent on how much it can source components for, so could change over the coming months.

Valve released a fair few details when in unveiled its new games console earlier this month, but pricing wasn't one of them. We still don't know exactly how much the Steam Machine will be.

It's been hinted that it won't be cheap – not least because it should compete favourably with the likes of the Xbox Series X and PS5 Pro. In fact, it could even be a match for the latter when it comes to your bank balance.

Experts have reportedly suggested that the all-new Steam Machine could weigh in at around $699 (£527) when it hits stores next year. That's around the same price as the PS5 Pro (when it's not reduced as part of the Black Friday / Cyber Monday deals).

That comes from the YouTube channel Linus Tech Tips (via VGC). It suggests that, when you take into account the parts it would take to build an equivalent console, it could cost as much as $910 in components.

However, that's if you priced each component at full market value, as paid for by consumers. Take into account that Valve will likely be able to get those parts at a discounted rate – thanks to supplier contracts – it should drive the overall final price down.

Linus says that could result in a PS5 Pro-style retail price for the Steam machine: "I think it means $699 USD, if there are no changes in the market.

"It’s probably above Valve’s cost today and there will be some opportunity for them to improve their margins over the several years lifespan of the device, as their initial investment gets paid off, and hopefully, RAM and SSD pricing returns to some form or normality."

How attractive this price will be depends on how you view the Steam Machine. Console gamers might be put off by such a lofty price point – after all, that was the most regularly used complaint about the PS5 Pro and the biggest barrier to an upgrade.

But if you're looking for a reasonably priced gaming PC – maybe even as a desktop replacement – this could be something well worth considering.

Of course, there's plenty of time before Valve is expected to reveal more details. But personally, I was expecting the Steam Machine to cost even more, so will be very happy if Linus turns out to be right.