The best console I ever bought just got its first proper deal, and I'm honestly jealous

Back when it launched in late 2024, there was no dressing up the PS5 Pro as a mass-appeal console. Most people want to play the biggest games, but they don't necessarily need those games to perform as well as any console can possibly manage.

Well, I'm sadly not most people, and I've done enough pixel-peeping to have known that I needed the PS5 Pro, which is why I sold my launch PS5 to offset the cost. That worked okay, but still ended up very expensive, which in turn explains why I'm feeling pretty envious of the very, very enticing Black Friday deals that just went live in both the UK and US on the PS5 Pro.

Save £110 Sony PlayStation 5 Pro: was £699.99 now £589.99 at Amazon Here in the UK, first of all, you can get a full £110 off the PS5 Pro through Amazon, marking by far the biggest discount we've ever seen on this top-end hardware.

Save $100 Sony PlayStation 5 Pro: was $749.99 now $649.99 at Amazon In the US, meanwhile, the saving is ever so slightly more modest, but only by a small margin – you still get a whole hundred bucks off the most powerful console on the market.

Once you get your hands on a PS5 Pro and start playing some of your favourite games, it won't take long to dispel the idea that it's just the same as the standard PS5. I've seen enough titles get upgrades, and played enough games on it to see the difference in a whole heap of ways.

Most games run better, whether that means smoother, higher frame rates or sharper resolutions, and it's a safe bet that if you have a 4K TV that's much over 55 inches or so, you'll be able to tell the difference. On smaller TVs, I would say the base PS5 is likely more than enough to be happy with, to be fair.

This is the most powerful home console ever released, after all, and I have to say I think it's potentially the best I've ever bought. It certainly stands out as the most expensive one, too, which makes these deals on both sides of the Atlantic well worth jumping on if you're eyeing one up. Just remember to also order a PS5 disc drive if you have any physical media you want to play!