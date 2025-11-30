Need a case, screen protector or skin for your phone, console, AirPods or more? This is where I'd go right now

I know I'm not the only tech expert in the world who has a very clear "never forget a screen protector" policy for devices I buy. When I'm testing something for review, a loaner unit might be okay for a week without protection, but if I'm spending my own money, I'm slapping on a screen protector literally the moment I get a chance after buying something.

With the Black Friday sales now morphing into last-minute Cyber Monday reductions, a lot of people are going to be shopping for tech with screens, so this is a really good time to also pick up a case or screen protector. I've tested a lot of these over the years, and I've never been more impressed than by Dbrand's options.

Its screen protectors are the best in the business, more scratch-resistant and easier to fit without dust than any others I've tried. Its cases, meanwhile, are hugely well-built and feel like they can take loads of punishment.

Best of all, its Black Friday sale (which you can check out in its entirety here) is actually good, with some choice bargains to be had before the end of Monday. Below are my two top picks, though.

Save 29% Dbrand Prism 2.0 Screen Protector: was $34.95 now $24.95 at dbrand The best screen protector in the business is normally one of the most expensive, too, and while this deal doesn't make it cheap, per se, it's a great price considering I'd happily buy it at the full RRP. You get two units in the pack, too, meaning you're still covered even if you manage to destroy one.

Save $48 Dbrand Killswitch Ultra Switch 2 Bundle: was $137.80 now $89.80 at dbrand I've got this beauty on my Switch 2, and it pretty much guarantees that your console can take some real punishment. This bundle comes with the fitted case and grips, dock attachment, a set of screen protectors, and even some skins to change the look of your console. It's basically the ultimate all-in-one Switch 2 upgrade.

Funnily enough, some other offers that Dbrand has been running are also overlapping with these ones, meaning you get even more bang for your buck. For one, spending more than $65 will get you free shipping, and the other nice bonus is that every order of any description right now gets a free pack of specially-designed playing cards thrown in for free.

They're bafflingly high-quality, too, so while you might not need them, you're hardly going to say no to a freebie while stocks last.

Those bonuses aside, though, I can't speak highly enough of Dbrand's protective gear. It's also probably the most profanely-marketed company in tech, and while it's had some mis-steps in recent years with the odd bungled product launch, it speaks volumes that it's always put things right quickly with free replacements and improvements.

These deals all end a minute before midnight Eastern Time on Monday, so if you're in the US be sure to jump on them before then. If you're anywhere else in the world, I'd vouch for this stuff even to the point of paying some chunky shipping costs.