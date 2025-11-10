Apple's most adaptable AirPods get a stupendous early Black Friday deal

While I'm a devout follower of the church of AirPods Pro, with in-ear tips that work really well for me, I don't think there's any arguing with the enormous popularity of the standard AirPods, which are far less isolating in their sound. Their fit has avoided rubbery tips and become instantly recognisable over the last decade or so, which means that any deal on them is hot property.

So, that's why I'm letting you know about Best Buy's ongoing discount on the AirPods 4 (ANC), letting you get what I think might be the most adaptable and easy-to-use AirPods ever at a discount.

Save $30 Apple AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation: was $179.99 now $149.99 at Best Buy These fantastic earbuds work for all purposes, letting you hear the world around you clearly if you want but also offering the chance to get that ANC cocoon for when you just need to concentrate on something. This is a welcome and rare deal, too.

As I said, I've long been an owner of AirPods Pro earbuds, moving recently from the first-gen to the third-gen versions, but my girlfriend has spent an equal number of years as a devotee of the plain old AirPods. She doesn't want to get as locked into her audio, and being able to hear if someone's asking her a question at work is a big point for her.

So, the AirPods' more open design is ideal for her purposes, and the latest generation have come quite close to a "best of both worlds" situation. After all, you now do get noise-cancelling in the bundle, when you want it, which is surprisingly effective given the open design.

Plus, of course, the earbuds sound tremendous and have all the convenience of Apple's H2 headphone chip, which makes swapping between your devices a genuine doddle if you're all in on Apple.

While a $30 discount might not seem all that huge, it's about as much as you're likely to see through the whole of Black Friday, and given it's on some of the best earbuds going, I wouldn't sleep on this deal. If you're interested, you can also find the same deal at Target right now.