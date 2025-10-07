Want shiny new headphones? These are the best 3 on offer right now

I spend an inordinate amount of time wearing headphones. One, because I love music. Two, because I hate being distracted – and active noise-cancelling is my best friend. Three, because I'm blessed that it's part of my job to test the best headphones.

So far 2025 has presented us with lots of exciting new entries in this category. Which is all well and good – but the latest over-ears can cost a small fortune. Which is why I'm rounding up the current best, with a lens on discount and value.

It's currently the Amazon Prime October sale, which has brought some benefits for price cuts. So in this round-up of my top three picks, I've considered generation-old entries that are still exceptional – but with further price reductions than usual.

Beyond the best three picks, I've also included some additional commentary about honourable headphones for other best headphones picks – whether you're looking for active noise-cancelling greatness or in-ear mastery. It's all here.

Our expert's top 3

Best For Home 1. Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S3 $479 at Amazon While the discount is only minor (with 6% off!), I'm just so enamoured by these headphones – they simply have to sit at the top of my list. Brilliant sound, sublime comfort, decent active noise-cancelling, and a level of build that few others can match. This Brit brand really has it all – making for ideal at-home or on-the-go over-ears. Or, if you want to go super-luxury, then the leather-clad PX8 S2 are stunning (read my review here). Best For Travel 2. Sony WH-1000XM5 $298 at Amazon Sure, there's a newer XM6 model, but if you can forego that folding design then the last-gen XM5 are superb when it comes to active noise-cancelling, delivering some of the best in the business. That and a lightweight build makes these ideal for when you're out and about, blocking out those bothersome external sounds. The 15% discount brings them to equal lowest-ever, too. Best In-Ear ANC 3. Bose QC Ultra Earbuds $299 at Amazon There are a lot of in-ear options to pick from, from budget to pricey. But none, far as I've tested, can match Bose's QC Ultra for sheer active noise-cancelling (ANC) attack. These in-ears will effectively mute the outside world, which makes them ideal for getting lost in – whether when you're commuting, exercising, or working without a care in the world. The 37% discount means they've never been cheaper, either!

But which is best?

So, which to pick? It's a question of budget versus newness, to some extent. And, of course, whether you want over-ears or in-ears by preference.

The Px7 S3 remain my go-to headphones right now, despite possessing all the others listed above and plenty more besides.

Honorable mentions

So I should highlight a bunch of other options to consider too. If you want in-ears then best quality comes from the Technics AZ-100. If you want budget, however, then Nothing's Ear (2) are hard to beat.

For over-ears, with specific attention to active noise-cancelling, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones are, in my view, preferable to the Sony WH option – but they cost a little more. I'd skip the new 2nd Gen model for the better originals too.

If you're an Apple user, then the AirPods Max are undeniably brilliant – but undeniably expensive. You'll find better deals on the AirPods 4 or AirPods Pro right now. All of which are also good options.