T3's top deals for Prime Day in October

Amazon's Big Deal Days – or Prime Day 2 as many know it – is back. Starting on Tuesday, 7 October and running till 11:59 pm on Wednesday, 8 October, it's the biggest sales event this side of Black Friday and there's plenty to shop.
In many ways, this sale kicks off the Black Friday sales, as we edge closer to November, but there's plenty of reasons to buy now rather than wait another seven weeks. To start with, this is very much an autumn sale, and so you can happily self-gift without having to think of those Christmas presents you need to buy. Or, if you're really organised, you can get an early start on that shopping now.
The thing about an Amazon sale is that there are usually so many products discounted that it's easy to miss the best deals. That's why we've done the hard work for you and pulled out some of the deals you really don't want to miss.
Below is our ultimate deal selection, picked by the T3 team. We'll update this when new products get reduced and current deals expire. At the very bottom of the page, you'll also see live updates as they happen, so if there's something you're waiting for, keep an eye down there.
20 of the best Prime Day deals
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, 📺 57% off
- Anker 3-in-1 Cube Foldable Charge Station, 35% off
- Anker: Portable Power Station with Solar Panel, now 26% off
- Apple Mac mini M4 desktop, now 10% off
- Apple MacBook Air 13-inch M4 laptop, now 13% off
- Apple Watch Series 10 ⌚ under £300
- Apple AirPods Pro 2, 🎧 13% off
- Astell & Kern CA1000T Desktop Audio System, 🔈 43% off
- Blink Outdoor 4 camera, 📷 55% off
- DJI Mini 4 Pro folding drone, 📷 21% off
- Eufy: Omni C20 robot vacuum all-in-one now 27% off
- Garmin Vivoactive 5 smartwatch,⌚23% off
- Garmin: Forerunner 55 now 31% off
- Garmin: Fenix 7X Solar now £532
- Lego Star Wars 21% off Millennium Falcon Ultimate Collector Series
- Lego Fast and Furious Toyota Supra Mk4 car, 🏎️ 31% off
- Logitech G29 Racing Wheel, 🛞 12% off
- Ninja: Foodi StaySharp Knife Block now 20% off
- SanDisk microSDXC: SanDisk Ultra 64GB now £8.09
- Philips: Dual Basket Airfryer 1000 Series, now 44% off
Colour me discounted
The Kindle Coloursoft just got a big discount ahead of the Big Deal Days sale, with 29% off the list price. That's £70 off this full-colour device. While we know the new Kindle Scribe Coloursoft is likely to be the more interesting model for many, as you can use it with a stylus for notetaking, for anyone wanting to read books and comics in colour, this is a great deal.
Save 29%
Cheap TV deals
Amazon's Fire TV Omni QLED has 45% off right now, making it just £409.99. you can even pick it up for just £82 and pay over 5 months, with zero interest.
Dot, Spot, Pop, Studio or Show?
Amazon devices have some big discounts already, including the wide array of Echo speakers. There are now more than 10 options in the Echo range, from the Pop up to the Echo Show 21. Just about every speaker is discounted right now, apart from the new Echo Studio and Echo Show 8 and 11 models. One of the highlights has to be the Echo Spot Alarm Clock model, with a screen to show the time, making it a perfect nightstand speaker. And right now it's 44% off.
Save 44%
Big Deal Days starts tomorrow
The sale officially starts at midnight tonight, with deals expected across all areas of Amazon's site. If you're looking to make a purchase, it's worth holding off until then as there's a decent chance it will cost less tomorrow.
The exception is Amazon's own devices, which are already on sale now. You can already get big discounts on Echo devices, Fire TV sticks, Kindles and more. Will they drop even further this week? It's possible. We have seen some of these prices go lower in the past.