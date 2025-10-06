T3's top deals for Prime Day in October

Amazon's Big Deal Days – or Prime Day 2 as many know it – is back. Starting on Tuesday, 7 October and running till 11:59 pm on Wednesday, 8 October, it's the biggest sales event this side of Black Friday and there's plenty to shop.

In many ways, this sale kicks off the Black Friday sales, as we edge closer to November, but there's plenty of reasons to buy now rather than wait another seven weeks. To start with, this is very much an autumn sale, and so you can happily self-gift without having to think of those Christmas presents you need to buy. Or, if you're really organised, you can get an early start on that shopping now.

The thing about an Amazon sale is that there are usually so many products discounted that it's easy to miss the best deals. That's why we've done the hard work for you and pulled out some of the deals you really don't want to miss.

Below is our ultimate deal selection, picked by the T3 team. We'll update this when new products get reduced and current deals expire. At the very bottom of the page, you'll also see live updates as they happen, so if there's something you're waiting for, keep an eye down there.

20 of the best Prime Day deals