I built a high security home set up for under £300 in the Amazon Prime sale

Ring cameras and doorbells have become the go-to option for self-installed home security. They are easy to set up and very effective, plus with the Amazon Big Deal days sale on, very affordable.

But when it comes to home security, Ring offers far more. In fact, you can build an entire alarm and monitoring system around its devices that is better than most professional installs.

With such big discounts this week, I wanted to see just how cheaply I could build a complete home alarm system, just using Ring devices. I set an initial goal of £300 and was shocked to discover that I easily came under that, spending just £290.48 on everything I needed.

First, there's the Ring Alarm Pack. This is your standard home alarm setup with a base station and range extender, keypad, motion detector and contact sensor for the front door. I also opted for the Outdoor Siren, which deters intruders and makes a racket if your alarm does go off. All this came to £209.99 thanks to the 28% discount.

If you have a larger home, there are larger kits available, which include more contact sensors and motion detectors. Plus, if you opt for the Ring Alarm Pack XL (£329) it comes with the outdoor siren as standard.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Next, I wanted to add a video doorbell, and for ease of installation, I opted for the Ring Battery Video Doorbell. However, if you already have power to your door for a regular doorbell, it's easy enough to install the wired version.

There's a bundle option right now which includes both the Ring Battery Video Doorbell and the Ring Indoor Camera for £49 (65% off). Adding the indoor camera gives you extra security, or potentially pet monitoring, if you need it.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Finally, I wanted a floodlight security camera for the garden. I opted for the Ring Spotlight Cam Plus Battery for £79.99 (38% off) as again, this didn't require electrical installation to get it up and running. It comes with motion-activated LED spotlights to illuminate anyone that comes into its path, and records in 1080P. You can get a solar attachment for this device too, which should keep the battery topped up. Or opt for a hardwired version.

So that's everything, all for under £300. As all the devices feed into the Ring app, you can control them all in one place. Plus, if you have an Echo Show device you can use it to view your cameras. To get the most out of the system you will need the Ring Home subscription, which is £79.99 per year but this covers all your devices.

(Image credit: Amazon)