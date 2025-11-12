Live
5 best Black Friday smart home deals LIVE – speakers, lighting, cameras, doorbells and more
Create an entire smart home ecosystem with these Black Friday deals
If you’re looking to create or expand your current smart home, then the Black Friday sales are the place to look. As T3’s resident smart home expert, I’ll be reporting live from now until Cyber Monday on the latest smart home deals that you’ll want to buy.
Black Friday is the best time to shop for smart home deals. Devices like smart speakers, smart lighting, security cameras, video doorbells and even smart plugs get huge discounts, so you can create a full smart home ecosystem for a surprisingly low amount of money.
Brands to look out for are Echo, Ring, Blink – these three brands are Amazon owned and manufactured so you can expect big savings on these at Amazon and other retailers. Other top smart home brands which get big price cuts include Eufy, Google Nest, Arlo, Yale, EZVIZ and many more.
Keep this page bookmarked to find the best Black Friday smart home deals reported live.
- Amazon: cheap deals on Amazon Echo, Ring and Blink products
- Argos: huge price cuts on smart home brands
- Arlo: get up to 50% off Arlo cameras
- AO.com: member and non-member deals on smart tech
- Blink: up to 65% off Blink security products
- Currys: savings on Echo, Apple, Ring and more
- Eufy: save up to 50% and extra discounts with vouchers
- EZVIZ: up to 45% off EZVIZ cameras and monitors
- Google Nest: up to £125 off Nest displays and cameras
- Govee: sign up to get early Black Friday access
- Nanoleaf: big discounts on smart lighting, strips and panels
- Philips Hue: sign up for early Black Friday access
- Ring: discounted Ring cameras and doorbells
- SwitchBot: half price deals on SwitchBot security
- Tapo: get £20 off orders when you spend over £200
- TP-Link: money off orders and double points
- Very: price drops on Ring, TP-Link and more
- Yale: save over £200 on select security bundles
The Google Nest Hub Max is one of the best smart displays you can buy. Right now in Google Store’s Black Friday sale, you can get the charcoal coloured model for just £94 which is the lowest price it’s ever been. See our Google Nest Hub Max review for more details.
Get 30% off the Arlo Wired Floodlight Camera for Black Friday. This impressive security camera has 2K HDR video resolution and is flanked by two floodlights to illuminate your view and scare off intruders.
The Eufy Security Video Doorbell E340 is now the cheapest it’s ever been at Amazon. We gave this video doorbell five stars in our Eufy E340 review, due to its dual cameras, tall field of view and no subscription fees.
Now just £24.99, the Nanoleaf Matter Thread GU10 Smart Bulbs comes in a three pack. These LED light bulbs offer whites and bright colours to set the mood in your home, and are compatible with Matter, Google Home, Thread and more.
Save £193 on a full Yale security bundle in Yale’s Black Friday sale. In this bundle, you receive the Yale Smart Outdoor Camera, the Yale Smart Indoor Camera, the Yale Smart Video Doorbell and an accompanying chime.