5 best Black Friday smart home deals LIVE – speakers, lighting, cameras, doorbells and more

Create an entire smart home ecosystem with these Black Friday deals

If you’re looking to create or expand your current smart home, then the Black Friday sales are the place to look. As T3’s resident smart home expert, I’ll be reporting live from now until Cyber Monday on the latest smart home deals that you’ll want to buy.

Black Friday is the best time to shop for smart home deals. Devices like smart speakers, smart lighting, security cameras, video doorbells and even smart plugs get huge discounts, so you can create a full smart home ecosystem for a surprisingly low amount of money.

Google Nest Hub Max
Google Nest Hub Max: was £219 now £94 at Google Store EMEA
The Google Nest Hub Max is one of the best smart displays you can buy. Right now in Google Store’s Black Friday sale, you can get the charcoal coloured model for just £94 which is the lowest price it’s ever been. See our Google Nest Hub Max review for more details.

View Deal
Arlo Wired Floodlight Camera
Arlo Wired Floodlight Camera: was £169.99 now £114.99 at Arlo
Get 30% off the Arlo Wired Floodlight Camera for Black Friday. This impressive security camera has 2K HDR video resolution and is flanked by two floodlights to illuminate your view and scare off intruders.

View Deal
Eufy Security Video Doorbell E340
Eufy Security Video Doorbell E340: was £159.99 now £109.99 at Amazon
The Eufy Security Video Doorbell E340 is now the cheapest it’s ever been at Amazon. We gave this video doorbell five stars in our Eufy E340 review, due to its dual cameras, tall field of view and no subscription fees.

View Deal
Nanoleaf Matter Thread GU10 Smart Bulbs
Nanoleaf Matter Thread GU10 Smart Bulbs: was £49.99 now £24.99 at Nanoleaf
Now just £24.99, the Nanoleaf Matter Thread GU10 Smart Bulbs comes in a three pack. These LED light bulbs offer whites and bright colours to set the mood in your home, and are compatible with Matter, Google Home, Thread and more.

View Deal
Yale Complete View Bundle
Yale Complete View Bundle: was £393.97 now £200 at yalehome.co.uk
Save £193 on a full Yale security bundle in Yale’s Black Friday sale. In this bundle, you receive the Yale Smart Outdoor Camera, the Yale Smart Indoor Camera, the Yale Smart Video Doorbell and an accompanying chime.

View Deal

LIVE: Latest Updates

