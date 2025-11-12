5 best Black Friday smart home deals LIVE – speakers, lighting, cameras, doorbells and more

If you’re looking to create or expand your current smart home, then the Black Friday sales are the place to look. As T3’s resident smart home expert, I’ll be reporting live from now until Cyber Monday on the latest smart home deals that you’ll want to buy.

Black Friday is the best time to shop for smart home deals. Devices like smart speakers , smart lighting , security cameras , video doorbells and even smart plugs get huge discounts, so you can create a full smart home ecosystem for a surprisingly low amount of money.

Brands to look out for are Echo, Ring, Blink – these three brands are Amazon owned and manufactured so you can expect big savings on these at Amazon and other retailers. Other top smart home brands which get big price cuts include Eufy, Google Nest, Arlo, Yale, EZVIZ and many more.

Keep this page bookmarked to find the best Black Friday smart home deals reported live.

Arlo Wired Floodlight Camera: was £169.99 now £114.99 at Arlo Get 30% off the Arlo Wired Floodlight Camera for Black Friday. This impressive security camera has 2K HDR video resolution and is flanked by two floodlights to illuminate your view and scare off intruders.