Govee has some impressive new smart lights on the way – and they could be here very soon

Now that Black Friday is well and truly out of the way, it’s time to switch our attention to CES – which, somehow, is now less than a month away. Ahead of the big show, a few interesting listings have popped up on the CSA database, and the latest examples come from none other than Govee.

Three new smart lights have appeared in the listings, and whilst we’ve seen versions of all of them before, these updated models look like they could be strong upgrades. The leaks mention a new Govee Floor Lamp 3, Govee Ceiling Light Ultra and Govee Table Lamp Classic – all listed as Matter 1.3 certified devices. That means easy integration with lots of third-party ecosystems, including Home Assistant and Apple Home.

I’ll dive into my thoughts on each in a moment, but if you haven’t already, check out my smart home predictions for 2026.

(Image credit: Govee)

Only a few details about the Govee Floor Lamp 3 have been confirmed so far, but according to the CSA’s description, it’ll “create ambient lighting effects” with a wide range of dynamic colour options.

There’s no release date or price yet, but it’s expected to be a strong upgrade over the Floor Lamp 2. If Govee follows the same formula but boosts brightness, effects or design, this one could be a big hit.

A very small image of the Govee Ceiling Light Ultra was revealed (Image credit: Govee / CSA)

Next up is the Ceiling Light Ultra (model H1270), which is designed for indoor use. The CSA page confirms full-colour lighting and app control via both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, and the (very small) supplied image suggests a dual-source design with one light that shines directly into the room and another that glows onto the ceiling.

No price yet, but for reference, the current Ceiling Light Pro sells for £100/$130, so it’ll likely be somewhere around that.

Govee x JBL Table Lamp 2 Pro (Image credit: Govee)

Finally, the Govee Table Lamp Classic also looks to be joining the lineup. The CSA listing describes “different colour light effects” with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi control through the Govee Home app.

It’s not totally clear how it differs from the Govee x JBL Table Lamp 2 Pro – which launched in late 2024 and earned four stars in our full review – but we’ll update you as soon as more details drop.