Google speeds up Gemini for Home rollout for its speakers and displays – but when will you get it?

Finally, some good news for Google smart speaker users! This week, Google is speeding up its rollout of Gemini for Home to its smart speaker and display users, so hopefully, more people will be using the new assistant by the end of the year – but UK users may have to wait a little longer.

Gemini for Home has been rolling out to users since October but it’s been taking quite a while. The rollout is also limited for some depending on their location and device which led some impatient people to try force-enabling Gemini for Home . While the hack worked for some after multiple attempts, it didn’t work for others, so this update will definitely be well received.

As reported by Google Nest Community , invitations to the Gemini for Home early access program are being sent out more rapidly. If you have yet to receive an invitation to sign up for Gemini for Home, you’ll be sent an invite within 24 hours so you can sign up for early access.

This sped-up rollout is great news, although the blog post states that it’s for ‘anyone in the US’ and doesn’t make any references to those outside it, like the UK or Europe. So, for users in these countries, they may have to wait longer to be invited to try Gemini for Home if they haven’t already.

Update: We’ve cleared the waitlist for millions of Gemini for Home early access users! Starting today, any US user can opt-in via the Google Home app settings, with most approved within 24 hours. As we continue to shape this early access experience, your feedback remains…December 10, 2025

Other good news that came out regarding Gemini for Home this week is that Google is enabling it on third-party speakers , too. It’s still unclear which devices will get the update, but there have been reports that the Insignia speaker and Lenovo Smart Clock have received it.

If you think you’ve missed an invitation to try Gemini for Home, be sure to check the settings in your Google Home app. It’s been a tumultuous year for Google’s smart home devices and plans, so it’s nice to round off the year with some good news for those eager to get started with Gemini for Home. Having said that, 2025 isn’t over yet so there could be more Google news to come – good or bad, we’re not sure yet!

