Smart rings have just got edgier thanks to Diesel and Ultrahuman’s unexpected team-up
Ultrahuman and Diesel's collaboration lands with surprising intent
Diesel and Ultrahuman have announced a new smart ring, and it instantly reframes what a wearable can look like.
The Diesel Ultrahuman Ring blends Ultrahuman’s health tracking platform with Diesel’s unmistakable visual confidence, and it makes a strong case for the smart ring as a style-focused accessory rather than a discreet background gadget.
Ultrahuman has already been moving in this direction. The Rare series hinted that the brand wanted its devices to function as part of a wardrobe, not just as lab tools.
The Diesel collaboration pushes this idea into the foreground. The shiny silver and distressed black finishes, paired with the prominent Double D logo, create something closer to statement jewellery than fitness tech.
It is still an Ultrahuman Ring AIR under the hood, but styled as something you are encouraged to wear publicly, not hide under gloves.
A signal disguised as jewellery
Rival brands have also tried tackling the wearable-as-fashion problem.
Just this year, Oura has revealed its Ceramic line, positioning the new Oura Ring 4 version squarely at Gen Z, who care a lot more about how things look than older millennials.
Ultrahuman's latest collaboration has a similar ethos but with a rawer edge.
As expected, the Diesel Ultrahuman Ring tracks sleep quality, heart rate, step count and calories alongside deeper insights into stress, recovery, caffeine sensitivity and ovulation.
The framing is lifestyle-driven rather than performance-obsessed, and the data is designed to help users feel more in tune with their body’s rhythms.
Battery life lasts between four and six days, and everything syncs automatically without requiring a subscription, an increasingly rare approach in the wearable space.
What makes this collaboration notable is the way it pulls fashion and physiology into the same conversation.
Diesel continues to expand beyond clothing into culture and technology, while Ultrahuman leans harder into aesthetics, signalling that the smart ring category is moving towards visibility and self-expression.
The Diesel Ultrahuman Ring is available now directly from Ultrahuman in global markets including the UK, the EU, Japan, Australia, the UAE and India.
Pricing sits at £469 in the UK and €559 in Europe, with similar premium positioning elsewhere.
Each ring ships with a Diesel red charger and matching cable inside bold branded packaging.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
