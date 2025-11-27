The lightest smartest ring ever that requires no subscription fee has had a tempting price cut for Black Friday

The Ultrahuman Ring Air has just received a juicy Black Friday discount at Amazon where it's had £100 knocked off, bringing it down to just £229. It’s the lightest smart watch on the market, weighing just 2.4 grams, so if you want a deeper insight into your health and wellbeing, without the bulk of a watch, it’s a fantastic option.

It also doesn’t come with any subscription fees, either, meaning you can track your sleep, HRV, heart rate, skin temperature, SpO₂, activity, and recovery without any additional costs. It has a pretty good battery life too, delivering up to six days of juice on a single charge, and is waterproof up to 100 metres.

Ultrahuman Ring AIR: was £329 now £229 at Amazon Ultrahuman Ring AIR is a feather‑light (2.4 g), titanium smart ring that tracks sleep, HRV, heart rate, skin temperature, SpO₂, activity, and recovery with no subscription required. Sleek, waterproof (100 m), and comfy, it delivers deep health insights and actionable nudges via the Ultrahuman app, all without the bulk of a smartwatch.

In our review, we said, "Thanks to the unique metrics and suggestions, the Ultrahuman Ring Air is the best smart ring for sleep tracking. Not only does it monitor your circadian rhythm, but it also suggests a daily window in which you should consume all your stimulants (e.g. tea, coffee) so as not to disturb your sleep."

If a smart ring has been on your wish list for a while, or you know a loved one who's been after one, we wouldn't sit on this fantastic deal for too long.