Oura’s new accessory can keep your smart ring powered for weeks

Smart rings usually have impressively long battery life, but nobody wants to run out of charge at the wrong moment.

According to Oura, one in ten members has already bought an extra charger, often to leave one at home and another at work, or to make travel easier.

To address that, the brand has created its first portable charging case, designed for people who want their ring to feel more like a true everyday companion.

Made from recycled aluminium, the Oura Ring 4 Charging Case is compact, splash-resistant, and designed to slip into a bag or pocket.

It also doubles as a storage case for the ring when it’s not being worn, helping protect the sensors.

(Image credit: Oura)

The case holds up to five full ring charges, meaning you can realistically go weeks without hunting for a socket.

When you do eventually need to top it up, the case recharges via USB-C in under 90 minutes.

Charging the ring itself takes 20–80 minutes, depending on its current battery level, and there’s LED feedback on the case plus exact battery readings inside the Oura app.

When the ring isn’t inside, the LED switches to show the case’s own remaining charge; a small touch, but one that makes it feel thoughtfully designed.

Not a one-size-fits-all approach

There is one practical detail to note: each charging case is sized for a specific Oura Ring, and it only works with Oura Ring 4 and Oura Ring 4 Ceramic.

For anyone who travels a lot or just wants fewer reasons to take the ring off, this feels like one of those accessories that improve the whole ecosystem.

The Oura Ring 4 Charging Case is available at Oura for £99. It supports any Oura Ring 4 and Oura Ring 4 Ceramic, with each case matched to the ring size.