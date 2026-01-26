Garmin just leaked a mystery 'CIRQA' smart band on its own website - and it sounds like a Whoop rival

Garmin might be about to dip its toe into a different kind of wearable - and the first clue has popped up in the most awkward of places: the brand’s own webstore.

A product page for something called the CIRQA Smart Band briefly appeared across multiple Garmin regional sites, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Chile and Mexico, complete with an “Add to Cart” button - all before disappearing again moments later. The link now reads: "Sorry, we can't find that page."

The listing was shared among fans on a Garmin subreddit by someone who unintentionally discovered it while "searching for signs of a smart band on the Connect+ compatible devices page".

While there were no glossy product photos nor feature list on the page, there was enough there for us to assume this was an accidental early listing.

A screen-free Garmin Whoop rival on the way?

The leaked page reportedly showed the CIRQA Smart Band with two size options (S/M and L/XL) and two colourways of Black and French Gray, alongside the part number: 010-04675-00.

Most interestingly, the listing allegedly said it was “Available to ship in 4-5 months”, which - unless Garmin has suddenly started doing pre-orders five months out - points to a potential May/June 2026 launch window.

Support pages for the CIRQA also appeared in several regions around the same time, and those have now been pulled, too, which tends to be the kind of housekeeping you only bother with when you've really messed up.

(Image credit: Reddit)

From what we can see in the listing, the CIRQA doesn’t sound like a Vivosmart-style tracker with a screen.

The "smart band" moniker feels more like Garmin having a pop at a screenless recovery-type band - something that can track health and readiness 24/7 without turning your wrist into a notification billboard. Think Whoop, or Zepp Health’s Helio Strap, where all the insights live in the app.

And if it is in fact true, it will probably go down well with Garmin fans, who have been asking for something like this for ages. Plenty of people want Garmin’s training and recovery smarts without wearing a chunky sports watch to bed.

Will Garmin put it behind a paywall?

Garmin already flirted with the idea of a screen-less band last year with the Index Sleep Monitor, but it wasn't quite what we were expecting.

Despite early speculation, the smart sleep band wasn't part of the new Garmin Connect+ subscription and didn't seem to bring any exclusive paywalled features, for now, at least. Instead, that wraps around your upper arm like a blood pressure cuff and tracks everything from HRV status and sleep stages to breathing variations and skin temperature.

CIRQA, on the other hand, sounds like it could finally be Garmin's answer to Whoop - an “all-day, all-night” band acting as a proper alternative to a watch, not just a bedtime accessory.

The one thing Garmin will need to get right with the CIRQA band is how it handles features.

Whoop’s entire thing is the subscription, and Garmin has traditionally avoided that. However, the brand has started edging more into paid extras lately with Garmin Connect+. If CIRQA ends up being a brilliant band that then asks for a monthly fee to unlock the good bits, that could be a tough sell for long-time Garmin users.

For now, though, all we’ve got is a leaked listing and the fact Garmin hit “delete” faster than it could say "Whoops". Still, when a product page shows up on an official store with sizes, colours and a shipping estimate, it’s usually not nothing.