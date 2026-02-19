Meta smartwatch tipped for 2026 release as company doubles down on AI wearables

A revived project could bring health tracking and Meta AI to the wrist, completing a growing ecosystem

Matt Kollat's avatar
By
published
in News
Apple Watch Series 11 review
(Image credit: Matt Kollat)

Meta is once again preparing to enter the smartwatch market, with a new report claiming the company plans to launch its first wearable as soon as this year, ahead of a broader rollout in the coming years.

The brand has revived a previously shelved project, internally code-named Malibu 2, and intends to equip the device with health-tracking features and a built-in Meta AI assistant.

A watch that completes the wearable puzzle

Meta has found unexpected commercial success with its smart glasses, including the Meta Ray-Ban and the Oakley Meta Vanguard, which have become the company’s most visible consumer hardware wins in years.

Oakley Meta Vanguard review

The Vanguards were a great commercial success

(Image credit: Matt Kollat)

Adding a smartwatch would fill a key gap in that lineup, providing continuous biometric data, haptic feedback and quick interactions that complement the glasses’ camera, audio and visual capabilities.

A watch could act as the sensor hub of Meta’s ecosystem, collecting health and activity data that powers more personalised AI experiences.

From metaverse hype to ambient AI

While Meta continues to invest heavily in augmented and mixed reality, its product strategy has evolved significantly since the early days of its Metaverse push.

Rather than leading with fully immersive VR experiences, the company now appears to be prioritising lightweight, everyday devices that bring AI into daily life.

The article&#039;s author using the Meta Quest 3S for a virtual workout

Moving offline

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/ T3)

This shift has been visible in recent years through advances in gesture control and wearable interfaces, including research into wrist-based interaction that hints at how future Meta wearables could work together.

Building toward a broader wearable ecosystem

The reported watch launch also sits within a wider roadmap that includes new generations of smart glasses and longer-term AR projects.

Rather than signalling a retreat from its long-term ambitions, the smartwatch revival suggests Meta is taking a more pragmatic route by starting with familiar, everyday wearables before layering in more advanced AR experiences.

If The Information's report proves accurate, Meta’s long-rumoured smartwatch could mark a significant step in that journey and be the clearest sign yet that the company’s hardware strategy is shifting from experimental to an ecosystem.

Matt Kollat
Matt Kollat
Section Editor | Active

Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.

His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.