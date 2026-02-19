We may not lay eyes on Apple Glasses until this major competitor gets there first

Quick Summary Apple is rumoured to be working on smart AR glasses. There could be two types incoming with the more advanced models not arriving until 2028. That's because Apple is alleged to be waiting for rival Meta to reveal its advanced AR glasses with built-in displays first. Both companies are expected to use OLEDoS display tech.

Apple has not confirmed it is working on smart glasses but with the many, many leaks and rumours growing ever greater, it feels close to a certainty that we can expect a pair soon.

Now a new report adds further weight, and even throws out potential release timelines.

To be clear, Apple is expected to release two types of smart glasses. The first is said to compete with the likes of the Meta Ray-Ban Smart Glasses and Snap's Spectacles. The second is rumoured to be more advanced, like the expected MR glasses from Meta.

According to market research firm Omdia, we may see the simple specs appear first with the advanced models landing later – specifically after Meta has launched its next-gen version.

Both Meta and Apple's advanced AR glasses are reported to feature dual OLEDoS (OLED on Silicon) displays to project images onto the lenses. This technology is specifically designed to work on small displays, such as those in devices like smart glasses.

The difference between this tech and traditional OLED is that the LED layer is placed directly on a silicon wafer. The result is a far higher pixel density in a much smaller form factor.

Both are essential on smart glasses where the display will be super close to the eye and pixel count has to be high to ensure clarity.

Meta is reportedly working on its next-gen MR glasses for release as early as later this year. These are expected to feature dual 0.9-inch OLEDoS panels.

We hope to hear more leaks and rumours as this technology goes into production, but don't expect Apple to join the fray until it's perfected. Possibly in time for a 2028 reveal.