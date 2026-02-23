iPhone 18 Pro could be going 'deep red' – orange might have had its 15 minutes of fame

Quick Summary An Apple expert has suggested the hero colour of the iPhone 18 Pro could be a 'deep red'. However, the iPhone Fold might be less exciting when it comes to colour schemes.

There have been several rumours surrounding the upcoming iPhone models recently, with most suggesting they'll not only offer the same screen sizes as their predecessors, but could also feature Face ID under those screens.

Whether or not that will result in the loss of Dynamic Island is currently up in the air, with conflicting reports.

However, the latest rumour is not about a specific hardware change – it's all about the colours the iPhone 18 Pro might come in.

After switching from the titanium body seen on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro, the aluminium iPhone 17 Pro models arrived in a bright, vibrant Cosmic Orange. It is by far the most striking of the three colours available, and a nice change from the more muted tones we had seen on the titanium models in the years before.

All is set to change again, though.

Could both red and orange be options this time?

According to a report on Bloomberg (via 9to5Mac), Cosmic Orange might continued to be offered, but alongside a new hero colour – ‘deep red’.

Apple expert Mark Gurman said in his report: “Given the success of orange, I wouldn’t be surprised if the company keeps that option around and just adds the red as an additional choice.

"But red and orange might be a little too close on the colour wheel to have both. We’ll see how this plays out exactly, but I can at least tell you that, as of now, red is the new flagship colour in testing for the next iPhone Pros.”

It wouldn’t be the first time Apple has offered a red phone – it has frequently offered a Product(RED) option in the past, and the iPhone 14 from 2022 was also available in a red colourway.

But, It will be the first time in a while, and the ‘deep red’ description sounds like it could be lovely and rich. We've tweaked our own iPhone 17 Pro Max image above to give you an idea of what to expect.

Gurman also mentioned the iPhone Fold colours, claiming Apple will “stay away” from fun colours, opting instead for “some sort of dark grey or black and a variation of a white or light silver”.

Nothing is confirmed for now, of course, nor will it be for several months. But, we could get on board with a red iPhone 18 Pro, could you?