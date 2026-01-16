iPhone 18 Pro might stick to same screen sizes – it's underneath where the magic will reportedly happen

Quick Summary A report has suggested the Apple iPhone 18 Pro models will stick with the same screen sizes as the current models, but offer under-display Face ID. We don't yet know what will happen to Dynamic Island if the rumour is true.

Apple announced the iPhone 17 models at the beginning of September last year, but even before the four new models were revealed, there were rumours flying about the iPhone 18. It’s unsurprising then, now that we are a few months in, that rumours for the next iPhone have started to pick up.

The latest report comes from MacRumors after a post appeared on Chinese social media platform from Digital Chat Station. It suggests that while some things will remain the same of for the iPhone 18 Pro models, there could be some key changes under the hood.

What is the latest for the iPhone 18 Pro models?

According to the post, the iPhone 18 Pro models could offer Face ID below the screen, which supports something The Information suggested a while back too.

It’s also been claimed that the front camera could move to the top left corner rather than remain within the current pill-shaped cut out in the middle.

What does that mean for Dynamic Island? Well...

The reports don’t seem to know, instead suggesting that the feature could still appear when it is needed for things like Live Activities or battery alerts, but that is an unknown.

I’m a big fan of Dynamic Island – I use it multiple times a day so I would opt to have Face ID remain as it is rather than lose Dynamic Island for an under-display Face ID. I could be on my own in that thought, however.

While it didn’t know the fate of Dynamic Island, the Weibo post did suggest that the iPhone 18 Pro models would retain the same screen sizes as the current iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models.

The iPhone 18 and iPhone Air 2, meanwhile, are also said to be sticking with the same display sizes as the iPhone 17 and iPhone Air respectively, as well as the current Face ID setup.

For now, nothing is confirmed and these are only rumours, but if there is a way Apple can do under-screen Face ID with Dynamic Island still a feature, I’m interested. Otherwise, I'm going to be a little sad.