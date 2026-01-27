The Apple HomePod Touch could finally release "as soon as this spring" – according to inside sources

Quick Summary The long-awaited HomePod with a display is reportedly back on track thanks to a smarter Siri incoming. The device could launch this spring, according to "people in the know".

If you’ve been eagerly awaiting the arrival of the Apple HomePod with a display since it was first rumoured at the end of 2024, you might consider today’s news a step in the right direction.

According to a report by The Information (via 9to5Mac), Apple could introduce its touchscreen-equipped HomePod as early as “this spring”.

Why is the HomePod with display rumoured again now?

The Cupertino company has been in the news plenty over the last couple of weeks, not least because it is confirmed to be using Gemini as a basis for the smarter Siri. It is also rumoured to be planning a wearable AI pin, which is said to feature cameras and microphones.

That latter rumour came from The Information, while the same online piece also included fresh details on the HomePod with touchscreen – which has been mentioned many times over the last year.

Writers Wayne Ma and Qianer Liu wrote: “Apple is also working on a home product featuring a small display, speakers and a robotic swivelling base, designed with a heavy emphasis on AI features.

That device could be released as soon as this spring."

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who has pitched a screen HomePod many times before, doesn’t think the robotic swivelling base is accurate. He suggests that this is a different product that will appear at a later date.

However, we'll be thrilled if we finally see a HomePod arrive with a display to rival the likes of the Amazon Echo Show and now pretty old, though still functioning, Google Nest Hub.

It’s thought the HomePod with display is back on track for a launch now that iOS 26.4 is expected to bring the smarter Siri when it lands – rumoured to be March.

Of course, nothing is official from Apple as yet, but there certainly seems to be stronger evidence for the touchscreen HomePod's arrival early this year. At last.