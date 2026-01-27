The Apple HomePod Touch could finally release "as soon as this spring" – according to inside sources
Apple's much-rumoured smart speaker with a screen might make its appearance at last
Quick Summary
The long-awaited HomePod with a display is reportedly back on track thanks to a smarter Siri incoming.
The device could launch this spring, according to "people in the know".
If you’ve been eagerly awaiting the arrival of the Apple HomePod with a display since it was first rumoured at the end of 2024, you might consider today’s news a step in the right direction.
According to a report by The Information (via 9to5Mac), Apple could introduce its touchscreen-equipped HomePod as early as “this spring”.
Why is the HomePod with display rumoured again now?
The Cupertino company has been in the news plenty over the last couple of weeks, not least because it is confirmed to be using Gemini as a basis for the smarter Siri. It is also rumoured to be planning a wearable AI pin, which is said to feature cameras and microphones.
That latter rumour came from The Information, while the same online piece also included fresh details on the HomePod with touchscreen – which has been mentioned many times over the last year.
Writers Wayne Ma and Qianer Liu wrote: “Apple is also working on a home product featuring a small display, speakers and a robotic swivelling base, designed with a heavy emphasis on AI features.
That device could be released as soon as this spring."
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who has pitched a screen HomePod many times before, doesn’t think the robotic swivelling base is accurate. He suggests that this is a different product that will appear at a later date.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
However, we'll be thrilled if we finally see a HomePod arrive with a display to rival the likes of the Amazon Echo Show and now pretty old, though still functioning, Google Nest Hub.
It’s thought the HomePod with display is back on track for a launch now that iOS 26.4 is expected to bring the smarter Siri when it lands – rumoured to be March.
Of course, nothing is official from Apple as yet, but there certainly seems to be stronger evidence for the touchscreen HomePod's arrival early this year. At last.
Britta is a freelance technology journalist who has been writing about tech for over a decade. She's covered all consumer tech from phones, tablets and wearables to smart home and beauty tech, with everything in between. She has a fashion journalism degree from London College of Fashion and previously did a long stint as deputy editor of Pocket-lint, but you’ll now find her byline on several titles including GQ, the Express, the Mirror, TechRadar, Stuff and iMore. You'll never find her without her Apple Watch on, aiming to complete her rings so she can justify the extra bar of chocolate and she loves a good iPhone trick.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.