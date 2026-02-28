Apple confirms a week of big tech announcements and new products, starting Monday

Quick Summary Tim Cook has confirmed, via X, that Apple plans to start unveiling a host of new hardware tech from this Monday 2 March. Apple is expected to announce a whole batch of new products that include a new low-cost MacBook, updated MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and an iPhone 17e.

Apple's Tim Cook took to X to announce that the company is going to start something from this Monday 2 March. This is expected to be a hardware announcement and reveal which journalists have already been sent invites to.

The post reads: "A big week ahead. It all starts Monday Morning! #AppleLaunch".

The invite sent to journalists, was for a special 4 March event. So we can expect that week to hold the announcements, likely with the reveal happening on that Wednesday 4 March.

Based on rumours and leaks so far, there are a few hardware reveals expected including new and updated MacBook models and a new iPhone.

So far rumours point towards a new low-cost MacBook, updates to the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro lines, plus a new iPhone 17e.

The affordable MacBook is expected to offer a device that is priced between $600/£445 and $800/£595. A sub-$1,000/£1,000 MacBook could be just the device to help get Apple into the reach of more students worldwide.

Although rumours suggest Apple is cutting a few key features, to bring that price down, including ditching the TrueTone display, fast charging and backlit keyboard.

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple is also expected to update the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models with the latest M5, M5 Pro and M5 Pro Max chips.

Also expected is the updated budget iPhone in the iPhone 17e. This likely won't be a major upgrade but rather will feature a new chip and the addition of the Dynamic Island in place of the notch.

While all that has been rumoured, there could be more based on Tim Cook's message. Here's hoping we see some iPad updates and maybe even a second-gen Studio Display shown off at the event. Apple Glasses, while hoped for, are likely still a ways off from a reveal.