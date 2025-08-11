New MacBook models might be insanely affordable

Quick Summary A new leak suggests that Apple could be about to release a new 12.9-inch MacBook that's one of its most affordable models yet. The leak comes from multiple sources that suggest Apple is going to use its mobile chips in its laptops as a way to offer more affordable pricing to customers.

Apple may reveal a new MacBook with OLED screen soon, at the top-end of the price range. But new leaks suggest it could also offer a fresh affordable MacBook option too.

The list of best MacBooks may soon contain a model that is priced closer to the company's iPad range than its laptops. This new 12.9-inch MacBook may be the first to utilise the same mobile chips found in the iPhone, as a way to cut the price while still delivering decent performance.

What does the latest information tell us about the new MacBook?

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who specializes in Apple information, was published on MacRumours as saying a more affordable 13-inch MacBook was on its way. This was back in June.

Now DigiTimes has added further fuel to that rumour fire, as it has reported that the new laptop could have a price of between $599 and $699.

The new 12.9-inch MacBook could represent a massive saving over the current $999 model. How is Apple going to achieve such a drop? It's all in the scale down.

Firstly Apple is making this a smaller screen than the current 13.6-inch display toting model. So some savings on that 12.9-inch display could help offer the lower price and, likely, a decent battery performance.

It's the chip that could really scale back the price though. According to Kuo, the plan is to use the same A18 Pro chip that was launched in the iPhone 16 Pro last year. That would make this the first Mac device that is powered by an iPhone chip.

This would mean missing out on the current M-series core chip, so there would likely be fewer cores, lower memory capacity and lack of external display support. It should also mean no support for Thunderbolt ports, suggesting the new 12.9-inch MacBook will have USB-C only.

At this stage the rumours are still minimal, but with production not expected until later this year, it's likely we won't see the new 12.9-inch MacBook until 2026 when Kuo says it will arrive in Silver, Blue, Pink, and Yellow options.

It's worth also keeping in mind Apple news may be sneaking out this week as Google is making most noise with its Made by Google event on 20 August.