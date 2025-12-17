Hold on, an unexpected new Mac could be coming in the next Apple wave

Quick Summary Apple could launch a surprising new Mac in the near future. A new iMac aimed at power users could be on the horizon.

There could be an exciting new Mac on the horizon – and it's one we hadn't heard about before. While a suite of new MacBook options had been expected in the new year, this one certainly wasn't on the list, and it could cause quite a stir.

The news comes from Macrumors, and was found in leaked kernel debug kit files – essentially files used in the process of debugging software, but which often contain codenames for different hardware configurations.

The latest one sees the relevant codenames for an iMac with the M5 Max chipset, which suggests that such a model is actively being tested. That's not always a guarantee that it will come to market, it's worth noting – Apple often uses wacky devices in its internal testing phase, like an iPad Mini which runs tvOS.

Still, this one is less of a stretch than the iPad Mini TV. A device like this – often referred to as an iMac Pro – has been talked about for many years, with notable insiders like Mark Gurman and Ming-Chi Kuo also noting the device in previous years.

Personally, I think it would be a magnificent addition to the current offering. The iMac is a brilliant example of Apple at its best, with a stylish design and a no-nonsense operation which embodies the simplicity it has always aimed for.

Still, it's not exactly the go-to device for top-tier, performance-hungry workloads. Most in those scenarios would opt for a system of separates, with the Mac Mini or Mac Studio likely to be the powerhouse of the rig.

Adding in a single, high-end option would allow the iMac the opportunity to flourish. It's a model I could see being a hit in design studios, where looking good is just as important as being good.

The same leaked files also mentioned a slew of devices we were expecting, including new MacBook Pro models with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, a MacBook Pro with an M6 chip, MacBook Air models with the M5 chip and many more.