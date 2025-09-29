New MacBook Pro models due to launch soon, but something even bigger is coming next year

Quick Summary New Apple MacBooks are coming this year. But it might be worth waiting for anyone seeking a bigger overhaul.

After the recent launch of the iPhone 17 range, many Apple fans will be revelling in the new range of goodies on offer. Fortunately for anyone not done yet, Apple is a brand which is rarely sitting still.

No sooner has the brand launched its phones than its attentions have turned to laptops. That's according to popular Apple insider, Mark Gurman, who has suggested in his most recent Power On newsletter that we could see new MacBook models in the near future.

According to the report, the timing is still a little ambiguous. Gurman suggests that the models could arrive anywhere between the end of this year and the first quarter of 2026, which is quite a range for a product range so close to release.

Still, it sounds like an exciting launch for fans of Apple's computing prowess. Gurman suggests that a pair of MacBook Pro, a pair of MacBook Air and a pair of Mac monitor SKUs are all in the works.

Those are expected to launch with the upcoming M5 chips, which mark the next iteration of Apple's in-house processors. However, the current rumour mill suggests that could be the only major upgrade for users, with the remainder of the spec sheet sitting close to the current models.

(Image credit: Future)

Instead, the following update may be more exciting for those seeking a major revision. The late 2026 MacBook update is expected to feature the M6 chipsets – fabricated using a new 2nm process – as well as a touch screen, OLED panel and a thinner design.

That sounds like a much more substantial rework, and is likely to be the pick of the two for anyone seeking something truly new. If it does come to fruition, it would be the first MacBook model with a touch screen display, which is something certain sectors of the user base have wanted for years.