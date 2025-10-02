Apple reportedly shelving Vision Pro project – will concentrate on smart glasses instead

Quick Summary Apple has reportedly halted production of its Vision Pro Lite in favour of smart glasses. It could spell the beginning of the end for the Vision Pro form.

When most of us think of Apple, chances are you're picturing one of the Californian brand's most iconic device families. Whether your mind opts for the iPhone, iPad or MacBook, the likelihood is you're thinking of something which has a classic silhouette.

That's not the only thing it does, though. A little over two years ago, we saw the unveiling of the Apple Vision Pro. Inspired by the steady success of VR headsets, Apple sought to make a premium take on the form, which could incorporate with the rest of its ecosystem at the same time.

It certainly wasn't an overnight success, and one of the biggest stumbling blocks for users was the price. With prices starting from an eye-watering £3,499 / €3,999 / US$3,499 / AU$5,999, many found themselves simply priced out.

To combat that, rumours had suggested the brand was working on a more cost-effective version, known unofficially as the Vision Pro Lite. But the latest report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggests that plan has been halted, with resources from the project diverted to the brand's smart glasses division.

It's not to hard to see why. For many, smart glasses seems like the final form of this entire product category, as users seek a solution which can deliver enough technology without the cumbersome design and external hardware requirements of VR headsets.

With rival products like the Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses entering a phase of maturity and fellow tech giants Samsung and Google looking hot on its heels, Apple is one again starting to lag behind. That hasn't always been a problem – historically, its "best, not first" ethos proved a winner with consumers.

But that moniker has slipped a little in recent years, no more so than with the Vision Pro. Apple will undoubtedly be keen to regain its footing and bring to market a product which is ready to compete with the industry at large. And with devices slated for showcasing as early as next year, we may not have too long to wait.