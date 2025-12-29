This could be the most interesting phone of 2026 – and it's not coming from Apple, Samsung or Google
In a year of big phone innovations, one Android device could stand out more than any other
Quick Summary
One of the most interesting phones of 2026 won't be coming from any of the traditional brands.
Instead, gaming handheld company Ayaneo will be introducing the Pocket Play – an Android handset with slide-out controls, much like the decades-old Sony Ericsson Xperia Play.
With Apple set to release its first foldable iPhone and Samsung reportedly toying with new foldable form factors, 2026 could be an intriguing year for mobile devices. We also don't yet know what the likes of Nothing, Google and Huawei could have up their sleeves.
However, the year's most innovative and interesting phone might not come from any of those big names. It might, in fact, be from a manufacturer better know for its retro gaming handhelds.
Ayaneo has carved a name for itself in the gaming handheld scene, for making arguable the most premium devices on the market. They're usually at the pricier end, but often stand head and shoulders above rivals when it comes to build quality.
Among them are some great Android models – including the Ayaneo Pocket Evo and Konkr Pocket Fit, which both run on Google's operating system and Snapdragon processing.
Now it's using that expertise to move into smartphones for the first time, and it's first device looks very promising.
Designed as a gaming phone primarily, the Ayaneo Pocket Play is a handset with a full controller that slides out from the bottom (when held horizontally). You might recognise the form factor, as it's very reminiscent of the 2011 Sony Ericsson Xperia Play – it even borrows the name.
You get a fully working D-pad and A, B, X, Y buttons, plus a couple of touchpads that give you thumbstick-style controls.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
There are trigger buttons too, which other gaming phones also offer (like the recent RedMagic 11 Pro) .
The screen features a 6.8-inch OLED display with a 2400 x 1080 resolution and 165Hz refresh rate. There's no notch or punch-hole for a front facing camera, so you get a full gaming experience, although Ayaneo is yet to reveal the camera system it'll use. So we don't know whether there is an under-display front camera (like the RedMagic 11 Pro).
We also don't yet know which CPU will drive the handset, although Ayaneo often prefers the gaming centric Snapdragon G3 range in its other devices. There is a Konkr Pocket Fit that runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor though, so maybe that could be a candidate.
One thing's for sure, the brand's heritage should ensure the Pocket Play will be a powerhouse for gaming. We'll also update you when we know more about the specifications, pricing and release date.
It's likely it'll be made available on pre-order on Indiegogo early next year (as is traditional with Ayaneo's other products), so we should be able to let you know more soon.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.