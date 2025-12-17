OnePlus sets its sights on gaming – new Turbo Series phones to take on RedMagic and Asus ROG

Quick Summary OnePlus could be about to enter the world of gaming phones. That would mark a significant shake-up for the sector.

If you've been in the market for a gaming phone, you'll know that the options are relatively few and far between. For years, users have had a choice of the Asus ROG Phone, or the latest Redmagic device, with practically nothing else on the market.

If you weren't too taken by either of those phones, the next best option was likely one of the best Android phones on the market, though those would often lack specific gaming prowess.

Now, there could finally be another player entering that game – and it could be a big one. OnePlus is rumoured to be bringing a new model range to its phone catalogue, and it seems like it could be focussed on the gaming sector.

The news comes from a post on Weibo, courtesy of the President of the brand's Chinese operations, Le Jie Louis. That post noted that the new OnePlus Turbo Series – announced at the brand's 12th anniversary event – is coming.

That's said to inherit the powerful performance of flagship devices like the OnePlus 15, while also enjoying the strongest battery life in its class. It's also said to offer an unprecedented gaming experience in its price range, though there's no word yet on what exactly that price range is.

(Image credit: Future)

It's also said to be a frighteningly strong performance overall, which should certainly add some much-needed excitement into the market. For many years, the entirety of that industry consisted of a few different Redmagic devices and a new Asus ROG Phone each year.

While they did often bring some innovation, the market couldn't help but feel a bit stagnant. Adding a third major player into the mix could help to shake things up, in a moment where many mobile gaming rigs are moving towards the Steam Decks and Asus ROG Allys of this world.

