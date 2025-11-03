This could be the moment Apple and Samsung start to worry about retro gaming devices

Quick Summary Ayaneo plans to use its expertise in Android-powered gaming handhelds to make its first smartphone. It has released a teaser trailer for the Ayaneo Phone, claiming that it'll have the soul of a handheld in a mobile body.

When it comes to retro gaming handhelds, Ayaneo arguably sits at the top. Its devices generally cost more than rivals, but are also made to very high standards.

The brand has diversified a little in recent times, having also released mini PCs and more affordable devices (such as the Konkr Pocket Fit), but its next product will be the furthest it has strayed out of its comfort zone. And if it can put its usual premium stamp on the new category, these could be interesting times.

The Ayaneo Phone will be the brand's first smartphone, and while we've reported on the possibility before, a new teaser video gives us an initial look at the device.

Little else has been revealed about it as yet, but Ayaneo claims that it is imbuing "handheld soul" into its first Android phone. We previously wrote that this will come from a sliding element, such as a controller that slides out from the bottom when held horizontally (a bit like the T-Mobile Sidekick from yesteryear).

To be honest, while we only see it from the rear, the final design doesn't really look like that'll be the case – it largely looks like a standard phone. However, Ayaneo did say back in July that the "magic lies in the slide", and it's doubtful that it will have ditched the idea entirely in just a few months.

It also claimed that "the moment you pick it up, you'll feel the difference", so there must be more to it than we can see in the teaser clips.

AYANEO’s first mobile phone is coming - YouTube Watch On

Knowing Ayaneo fairly well and already being a proud owner of its Android-powered Pocket Evo handheld, I have picked up on the fact that the two buttons you can see on the left-hand side (top and bottom) seem to be symmetrical. It looks like they could be L1 and R1 buttons therefore, when the device is in landscape.

Also, the Ayaneo logo seems to have been placed to look better in that aspect too.

We'll find out more and soon, hopefully. The Chinese firm is not one to keep things to itself for long. Indeed, I'll be surprised if it hasn't launched a preorder campaign on Kickstarter before the year is out. That's the trend it follows with its other devices (I have the Pocket Air Mini on order personally).

And so the Ayaneo Phone is one to look out for – especially as it'll follow the RedMagic 11 Pro to market. It'll be interesting to see if this can be the impetuous gaming phones have needed for a while.