One of the best gaming handheld firms now making its first Android phone – and it'll come with a twist
Or should we say "slide"?
Quick Summary
Retro gaming handheld specialist, Ayaneo, has announced its first Android phone for release later this year.
The Ayaneo Phone will also bring back an industry classic in the form of a side-sliding keyboard or control pad.
Ayaneo has made a name for itself in manufacturing premium gaming handhelds – with different models operating on either Windows or Android. They're generally at the pricier end of the market, but the build quality and performance usually justifies the cost.
Earlier this year, it also announced its intention to release its first gaming tablet – the Ayaneo Gaming Pad – to take on the likes of the iPad mini and Redmagic Astra. And during its latest strategy briefing, it's now also announced a new Android phone is coming too.
Called simply the Ayaneo Phone, it'll be designed primarily with mobile gaming in mind. However, this being the company behind the dual screen Flip 1S and similar devices, there'll also be something different about its smartphone.
The clue lies in the one teaser the firm revealed. It includes an image that seemingly shows a phone-shaped line drawing with a second element poking out from the first. A bigger clue can be found in the accompanying text: "The moment you pick it up, you'll feel the difference," it says. "The magic lies in the slide."
Remember the T-Mobile Sidekick?
That all points to Ayaneo's debut handset being a slider phone, with a keyboard or gaming control pad sliding out from behind when needed. This reminds us of the likes of the T-Mobile Sidekick and Sony Ericsson Xperia Pro.
They were popular back in the early 2000s, and while we've not seen many others try since then, some gaming device manufacturers have dabbled in similar form factors. Indeed, Ayaneo rival Anbernic has a retro gaming handheld with a slide-out control pad – the Anbernic RG Slide.
That's not a phone, of course. While it runs on Android 13, it's more designed for classic game emulation and streaming from the likes of Xbox Cloud Gaming. And it sports a Unisoc T820 processor that's designed for exactly that.
The Ayaneo Phone will also be capable with retro gaming, streaming and Android games, but it's also more than likely going to run on a super powerful Qualcomm processor – much like the brand's high-end Android consoles.
We might not hear much more on it until later this year, but it's one to keep an eye on for the near future. Especially for former fans of the Sidekick.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
