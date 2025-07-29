One of the best gaming handheld firms now making its first Android phone – and it'll come with a twist

Quick Summary Retro gaming handheld specialist, Ayaneo, has announced its first Android phone for release later this year. The Ayaneo Phone will also bring back an industry classic in the form of a side-sliding keyboard or control pad.

Ayaneo has made a name for itself in manufacturing premium gaming handhelds – with different models operating on either Windows or Android. They're generally at the pricier end of the market, but the build quality and performance usually justifies the cost.

Earlier this year, it also announced its intention to release its first gaming tablet – the Ayaneo Gaming Pad – to take on the likes of the iPad mini and Redmagic Astra. And during its latest strategy briefing, it's now also announced a new Android phone is coming too.

Called simply the Ayaneo Phone, it'll be designed primarily with mobile gaming in mind. However, this being the company behind the dual screen Flip 1S and similar devices, there'll also be something different about its smartphone.

The clue lies in the one teaser the firm revealed. It includes an image that seemingly shows a phone-shaped line drawing with a second element poking out from the first. A bigger clue can be found in the accompanying text: "The moment you pick it up, you'll feel the difference," it says. "The magic lies in the slide."

Remember the T-Mobile Sidekick?

That all points to Ayaneo's debut handset being a slider phone, with a keyboard or gaming control pad sliding out from behind when needed. This reminds us of the likes of the T-Mobile Sidekick and Sony Ericsson Xperia Pro.

(Image credit: Michael Buckner / Getty Images)

They were popular back in the early 2000s, and while we've not seen many others try since then, some gaming device manufacturers have dabbled in similar form factors. Indeed, Ayaneo rival Anbernic has a retro gaming handheld with a slide-out control pad – the Anbernic RG Slide.

That's not a phone, of course. While it runs on Android 13, it's more designed for classic game emulation and streaming from the likes of Xbox Cloud Gaming. And it sports a Unisoc T820 processor that's designed for exactly that.

The Ayaneo Phone will also be capable with retro gaming, streaming and Android games, but it's also more than likely going to run on a super powerful Qualcomm processor – much like the brand's high-end Android consoles.

We might not hear much more on it until later this year, but it's one to keep an eye on for the near future. Especially for former fans of the Sidekick.