It seems like Nothing is far from done with phone launches this year

Quick Summary Just when you thought the brand was done for the year, a new leak suggests Nothing could launch another phone. The brand is said to have a 'Lite' version of one of its handsets coming soon.

When it comes to manufacturers producing Android phones, users have a wide range of options. Long-standing favourites are still present and correct, but the modern age has seen a greater array of new brands entering the fray.

Notable among them is Nothing. The brand – led by former OnePlus man, Carl Pei – has gone from strength to strength in just a few short years, rising to acclaim across a range of price points.

We recently saw the brand launch the Nothing Phone (3) – its first proper flagship device – and thought things might have started to wrap up until the new year. We were wrong, though, as rumours have emerged about yet another new handset from the brand.

The information comes from Yogesh Brar – a respected tech leaker – on Twitter. It says that the brand is considering adding a 'Lite' branded device to its lineup, which would add a more cost effective option.

Looks like Nothing could be adding 'Lite' or 'T' branded phones to their lineup..Pro models are just not cutting it..July 22, 2025

If you're thinking that sounds like something it already offers... you're not entirely wrong. Earlier this year, we saw the launch of the Nothing Phone (3a) and the Phone (3a) Pro, which both exist within the cheap phone realm.

It's tough to imagine where a 'Lite' edition of a device would sit within the range, which is already pretty crowded. Even beneath the two aforementioned models, the brand offers the CMF Phone 2 Pro and the CMF Phone 1.

In fact, the only real gap in the brands current range would be for a device somewhere between the Phone (3a) Pro and the Phone (3) – a range of around £350. It's tough to see what could be offered in that segment which wouldn't amount to a degree of cannibalisation either above or below.

Still, the brand has been on something of a hot streak, and I'm nothing if not intrigued. If a Lite version of one of their handsets is next on the agenda, I'm certainly excited to see what's on offer.