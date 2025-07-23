Forget beef jerky – Patagonia’s new sustainable snack is made of bison, no less
The brand's latest drop is high-protein, low-waste and seriously snackable
When you think of Patagonia, your mind probably goes to rugged yet comfortable outerwear, recycled materials, and perhaps a sense of mild outdoorsy superiority.
But Patagonia Provisions, the brand’s food and beverage arm, has just dropped a new trail-ready essential that’s all about sustainable snacking.
Coming from the same company that brought you the first U.S.-brewed non-alcoholic organic craft beer, the new Bison Sticks are protein-packed meat sticks made with 100% grass-fed and finished, free-roaming bison.
Unlike the preservative-heavy, mystery-meat snack sticks of old (and sadly, current), these are responsibly sourced from Wild Idea Buffalo Co.’s prairie-restoring herds in South Dakota.
That means every bite supports biodiversity and soil health across the American Great Plains. Hurray!
Designed for pocket-friendly fuelling on hikes, road trips or post-surf slumps, Bison Sticks are clean, simple, and seriously tasty. Well, I assume so; I haven't tried them yet.
Each 1oz stick delivers up to 9g of protein with no added sugar, junk or fillers.
Just meat, sea salt, spices, and a subtle kick of heat. They’re available in three bold flavours: Original, Jalapeño, and Ranch.
It’s not Patagonia’s first foray into bison: the brand already makes work boots from leftover bison hides as part of its full-animal approach.
The Wild Idea Work Boots look every bit as old school as it gets, and are built from "hardworking, long-lasting buffalo leather" that’s breathable and moisture-wicking.
However, this latest launch might be its most delicious step in the conservation journey yet.
Bison Sticks are available now at Patagonia Provisions in 12-packs for $48 (~£35.45/ AU$72.89).
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
