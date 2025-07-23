Forget beef jerky – Patagonia’s new sustainable snack is made of bison, no less

When you think of Patagonia, your mind probably goes to rugged yet comfortable outerwear, recycled materials, and perhaps a sense of mild outdoorsy superiority.

But Patagonia Provisions, the brand’s food and beverage arm, has just dropped a new trail-ready essential that’s all about sustainable snacking.

Coming from the same company that brought you the first U.S.-brewed non-alcoholic organic craft beer, the new Bison Sticks are protein-packed meat sticks made with 100% grass-fed and finished, free-roaming bison.

Unlike the preservative-heavy, mystery-meat snack sticks of old (and sadly, current), these are responsibly sourced from Wild Idea Buffalo Co.’s prairie-restoring herds in South Dakota.

That means every bite supports biodiversity and soil health across the American Great Plains. Hurray!

(Image credit: Patagonia Provisions)

Designed for pocket-friendly fuelling on hikes, road trips or post-surf slumps, Bison Sticks are clean, simple, and seriously tasty. Well, I assume so; I haven't tried them yet.

Each 1oz stick delivers up to 9g of protein with no added sugar, junk or fillers.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Just meat, sea salt, spices, and a subtle kick of heat. They’re available in three bold flavours: Original, Jalapeño, and Ranch.

It’s not Patagonia’s first foray into bison: the brand already makes work boots from leftover bison hides as part of its full-animal approach.

The Wild Idea Work Boots look every bit as old school as it gets, and are built from "hardworking, long-lasting buffalo leather" that’s breathable and moisture-wicking.

However, this latest launch might be its most delicious step in the conservation journey yet.

Bison Sticks are available now at Patagonia Provisions in 12-packs for $48 (~£35.45/ AU$72.89).