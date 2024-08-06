Patagonia debuts the first U.S.-brewed non-alcoholic craft beer that's so organic that it practically comes with a compostable high-five

Raise your reusable MiiR tumbler and toast to a partnership that's as eco-conscious as it is delicious! Patagonia Provisions and Deschutes Brewery have joined forces to create two new certified organic beers starring the superstar grain Kernza.

Introducing the Kernza Lager and the Non-Alcoholic Kernza Golden Brew—because even your designated driver deserves something certified organic. Available in the US starting 1 September 2024, these beers are a first in many ways.

The Non-Alcoholic Kernza Golden Brew is making history as the first certified organic non-alcoholic craft beer brewed in the U.S. Finally, a drink that says, "I'm saving the planet, but I still want a buzz – sort of."

Why Kernza? This perennial grain isn't just a catchy name; it’s a climate hero with a root system that goes deeper than your existential thoughts during a hangover. It's sustainable, soil-saving, and helps fight the environmental crisis—all while being brewed into some of the tastiest beers around.

More information about the new beers at Patagonia is available to help whet your appetite in anticipation of their launch next month.

Fall/Winter is coming

In other news, as the leaves start to turn and temperatures drop (well, maybe not just yet, but soon), Patagonia has dropped a fall/winter collection designed to make you feel like a cosy, stylish snow deity.

The M10 Collection—featuring jackets, pants, bibs, and anoraks—is a mobility-first dream for the alpinist who won't let winter's chill ruin their climb. Meanwhile, the Jackson Glacier Parkas and Jackets, now waterproof, are perfect for your next Arctic expedition—or, you know, that unexpectedly cold trip to the grocery store.

For those who love the outdoors but hate the cold, the R1 Thermal Jackets and Hoodies offer the warmest embrace, while the Nano-Air Light Bottoms provide a unique blend of tights and pants that keep you moving in the mountains.

And let's not forget the Snow collection, which includes the revamped Storm Stride jacket and pants, Untracked pants, and a fresh take on the Snowdrifter and Descensionist packs.

But wait, there's more! The Casual Fleece collection for both men and women is perfect for chilly days, made with recycled materials and Fair Trade Certified sewn. For the little adventurers, the Kids & Baby line has technical winter gear to keep them warm and stylish.

The legendary Black Hole Wheeled Duffels, now made with recycled TPU, ensure you travel eco-friendly, and the Macro Puff Quilt promises to keep you toasty after a day on the slopes.