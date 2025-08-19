Google could be planning "secret" product drops during its Pixel launch event

Quick Summary Jimmy Fallon has dropped a YouTube Short with more information about tomorrow's Made by Google event. Hired to host of the event, he has said he's going to tell us all about the new product launches, including "the secret ones".

Google is set to hold its Made by Google event tomorrow, with the launch due to take place in Brooklyn, New York on Wednesday 20 August at 1pm Eastern Time.

The company already teased what products it would be announcing during the event with a video posted to X, giving us a quick glimpse along with the names of a number of special guests. Those include Jimmy Fallon, NBA star Stephen Curry and Formula 1 driver, Lando Norris. But now there's more.

What has Jimmy Fallon said about the Made by Google event?

Late night host Fallon won't just be making a guest appearance at the event, he will be hosting it, marking the first time Google has enlisted a celeb for its Pixel announcements.

A YouTube Short from Fallon (spotted by Android Authority) confirmed the news, with Fallon encouraging you to tune in to "see all of [Google's] latest product drops, including the secret ones".

The 20-second video then sees Fallon list four things, all of which are bleeped out, before he says he's not allowed to talk about them and they "may not exist".

It's therefore not clear whether those "secret" product drops will be anything other than what has already extensively leaked and are therefore far from secret now, but you never know.

Given Google's previous teaser video showed off the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Pixel Watch 4, Pixel Buds 2a and a new colour of the Pixel Buds Pro 2, it's difficult to imagine what else there could be left for Fallon to discuss.

However, with the number of stars set to appear, there's always a chance there will be something extra up Google's sleeve.

Thankfully, there's not too long to wait to find out. Just a day in fact.

You can watch the event on Made by Google's YouTube channel should you wish to tune in yourself to watch Fallon host the official reveal of the new Pixel devices and find out what the "secret" product drops might be.

If you don't fancy watching, keep an eye on T3 as we will be bringing you our take on the latest devices and news as they happen.