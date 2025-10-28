Google pulls Fitbit surprise – there will be new Fitbit devices next year

Quick Summary Google has confirmed it will launch new Fitbit hardware in 2026. It's currently unknown what the device(s) will be, but is it thought a new fitness tracker would be more likely than a smartwatch.

It's been a while since we have seen a new Fitbit. Over two years in fact, if you don't count the Fitbit-powered Pixel Watch 4 or Pixel Watch 3.

The last official device that carried the Fitbit name was the Ace LTE for kids, although that runs WearOS. Step back a little further and you'll get to the excellent Charge 6 that launched in September 2023, while the budget Inspire 3 tracker arrived way back in 2022.

Thankfully, that could be about to change in the next few months.

What Fitbit devices could Google have up its sleeve?

As reported by 9to5Google, Google has said that it will be "launching new Fitbit hardware next year". The personalised health coach and redesigned Fitbit app will also see a full launch in 2026, the site said.

No further details were provided on what that hardware might be, but given Google's Pixel Watches sit at the premium end of the market and will run the new Fitbit Coach service, it would make more sense that there was a cheaper option available too.

The Charge 6 and Inspire 3 are great for those that want a more subtle form of fitness tracking to a smartwatch, and both deliver a great battery life as well as compatibility with iOS.

The Pixel Watch meanwhile, only has a battery life of around a day and isn't compatible with iPhone. But that smartwatch also means there's little need for Google to release a successor to the Versa 4 or Sense 2.

We will of course need to wait and see what Google announces on the Fitbit front, but given we are heading towards the end of 2025, it shouldn't be too long before we find out what the company has in store. We're keeping everything crossed for a new tracker.