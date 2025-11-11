Fitbit getting a major Android redesign – and you might even have it already, if you're lucky

Quick Summary The Fitbit app is in line for an update that will come with a Material 3 Expressive redesign. Currently, the new app is in a public preview phase in the US, with the full release expected in 2026.

Fitbit has a major redesign planned which will bring it more into line with the rest of Android. The new design is coming to the Fitbit app, pushing Material 3 Expressive to the fore.

That will pull the Google-owned Fitbit into line with the visual appearance of other Google apps. Fitbit was acquired by Google in 2021 and not a huge amount has changed for the popular fitness tracker, aside from the retiring of Fitbit accounts in favour of a Google account instead.

The latest device to see a launch was the Fitbit Charge 6 in 2023, but there's confirmation that new Fitbit hardware will be introduced in 2026. So far, most of Google's attention seems to have been integrating Fitbit into the Pixel Watch.

With the launch of the Google Pixel 10, we saw the results of Material 3 Expressive, a new design language for Android. It wasn't tied into Android 16, instead landing as a Pixel Drop some months later, but it had an immediate effect on the Android experience.

It wouldn't be going too far to say that Material 3 Expressive makes the Pixel 10's version of Android look better than its rivals.

But so much of the Android experience lives in apps that aren't directly tied to the core operating system of the device, which is why Google has been going through the process of updating apps individually.

Fitbit is something of a special case, because it's an app that's available on other platforms too (like iOS). We've already seen some iOS apps get updated, so it’s likely that it will come to iPhone owners as well as Android.

(Image credit: 9to5Google)

Material 3 Expressive is all about making things clearer: it's designed to make information stand out better, to make action buttons more distinctive and to make the selected option more obvious. That's changed the shape the buttons and sliders and generally lead to a bolder visual look to Google's apps.

But the new Fitbit app appears to be more than just a Material 3 Expressive tweak, it has the feeling of a more substantial redesign, as the previewed screens on 9to5Google reveal.

Sadly, this redesign isn't yet public for all users. It's a limited preview and only available in the US at the moment. The full rollout of the new redesign is expected in 2026 – hopefully, alongside some shiny new trackers too.