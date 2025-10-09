Your older Google Pixel watch just got the massive update you've been waiting for

Quick Summary Google is rolling out the Wear OS 6 update to older Pixel Watch models. It is now available for Pixel Watch 2 and Pixel Watch 3. The new update brings Material 3 Expressive design updates as well as the auto-launch feature for Google Maps.

Google's latest Pixel Watch will be available from tomorrow, pulling along the latest Wear OS 6 software with it. Because this is Google, that means that owners of older Pixel Watch devices are also going to see an update that brings new skills to their wrist.

First of all the bad news: this doesn't apply to the original Pixel Watch right now, with Google only listing the Pixel Watch 2 and Pixel Watch 3 as being eligible on its support page.

However, the original Pixel Watch was launched in 2022 and is listed as receiving updates until October 2025 in line with its three-year software commitment, so Wear OS 6 is expected arrive to that device at some point, too.

For those with Watch 2 and Watch 3, you'll find that Wear OS 6 brings the Material 3 Expressive redesign, which should make daily tasks more obvious thanks to changes in buttons, while making everything feel fresh and new. That will be joined by dynamic colour theming and more rounded fonts and icons.

One of the new features is the ability to auto-launch Google Maps on your watch to give you directions as soon as you start navigating on a walk or a bike ride. Driving is excluded, because you probably don't need your Pixel Watch showing directions on its tiny screen when in the car.

You'll also be able to add time to the watch's Safety Check feature. This requires you to check in after a particular time to ensure that you're safe, otherwise your emergency contacts are notified. Now you'll be able to easily extend the time from your wrist.

To check if your Pixel Watch is up to date, head to Settings > Systems > System updates and tap on "Your watch is up to date" to check for and initiate the download.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Watch updates typically come out quarterly, so support for Google's wristwear continues to be pretty good. The experience of the Pixel Watch 4 updates that of the Pixel Watch 3 refining the design and shifting to a neat Quick Charge Dock.

It also supports standalone satellite communications, while putting Gemini front and centre to the experience. There's better route navigation and enhanced biosensors to complete the feature set.