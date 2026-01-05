Acer's new laptop has a trackpad I wish my MacBook Air featured

We're well into the swing of CES 2026 – the world's largest consumer technology show, taking place in Las Vegas – and there's been a bevy of big new announcements already.

But it's among the best laptops that many of the biggest announcements have come – with Intel having just revealed its latest Core Ultra Series 3 processors – with Acer's new top-tier Windows machine being particularly eye-catching.

For me, however, it's not just that the Acer Swift 16 AI features that top Intel chip, it's the other standout design features that help it to stand apart. Indeed, it's the trackpad of all things that can make the biggest of claims.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Acer) (Image credit: Acer) (Image credit: Acer)

This 16-inch laptop houses the world's largest haptic touchpad – at 175.5 x 109.7mm – which I really wish my MacBook Air featured. It even has illuminating controls, if you so wish. It's covered in Corning Gorilla Glass for enhanced protection, too.

The laptop features a variety of other headline-grabbing features, too, such as a 3K resolution OLED panel (2880 x 1800 at 120Hz, if specified), and a weight that's barely over the 1.5kg mark thanks to an aluminium-crafted shell.

This being 2026, the Acer Swift 16 AI also features the latest in artificial intelligence. It's a Copilot+ PC, running Windows 11, and Microsoft's standards are "complemented with a full suite of Acer’s AI tools for enhanced productivity, creativity, and utility".

That Intel Core Ultra X9 (388H) processor is paired with Intel Arc B390 graphics, giving it plenty of pep. There's a full suite of ports, too, with USB-A and USB-C (Thunderbolt 4), HDMI 2.1 and even a microSD card slot. The kind of connectivity that you most certainly don't find on my MacBook Air!

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Acer) (Image credit: Acer) (Image credit: Acer) (Image credit: Acer) (Image credit: Acer) (Image credit: Acer) (Image credit: Acer)

If the Acer Swift 16 AI is a bit too high-end and too large for your needs, however, then the brand has also revealed the Acer Swift Go 14 AI, a lower-spec and more cost-effective proposition.

There's no word on pricing at this stage, but expect to find the Acer Swift 16 AI (product code 'SF16-71T') in stores from around March onwards. The Acer Swift Edge 14 AI will come later, however, with a 'Q2' release date slated.