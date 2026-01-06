Forget your MacBook – Asus' refreshed Zenbook A14 might be an ideal alternative

Now powered by the Snapdragon X2 Elite

With CES in full swing, it's a big January for laptop launches, and one of the major subplots from the last year or so is cropping up again. As the biggest and best laptop-makers launch new devices, the big question is which chip-maker they pair up with.

With AMD, Intel and Qualcomm all offering up extremely viable SoC contenders, it's a bit of a buyer's choice, but it's unsurprising to see the Snapdragon market share grow over time. Case in point: the new, refreshed version of the Zenbook A14 that Asus has just announced, which doubles down on Snapdragon.

Efficiency is basically the biggest word from CES 2026 as a whole, frankly, since most of the new chips being shown off make far bigger leaps on that front than they do in terms of raw power. In the Zenbook A14's case, it means Asus is quoting massive battery performance – up to 28 hours of video playback, making for comfortable all-day real-world use.

We're very much not all photographers, though, and a new MacBook Pro will almost certainly cost way more than the ZenBook A14, given that the 2025 version came in at £1,099 in the UK, $1,199 in the USA, and AU$1,999 when it launched (and can now be had for more like £800 in the UK).

