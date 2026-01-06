Asus upgrades its dual-screen laptop with a new hinge and performance boost

Quick Summary The new Asus Zenbook DUO features freshly designed hinge, recycled chassis and top-end performance. Featuring Intel Core Ultra X9 processing, dual OLED displays, extended battery life, plus a new detachable keyboard and touchpad make for a serious jump forward.

Asus has taken to CES 2026 to announce its upgraded Asus Zenbook DUO range, which is more powerful and intelligently built than any that have gone before.

Known for its dual-screen setup, this is built around a hinge that's massively important and – in this generation – has been totally redesigned.

The new hinge reduces the gap between the two 3K screens from 26mm right down to 8.28mm. A big difference that could make for a more natural experience across screens when drawing, for example. It's also a lot more stable, making for a better touch experience.

The body features a 90% recycled chassis which Asus calls Ceralamium. This material, it says, offers exceptional resistance to dents, scratches and wear to keep it looking newer for longer.

Those screens are both OLED and feature 2880 x 1880 resolution, as well as 100% DCI-P3 colour, and are VESA DisplayHDR 1000 True Black and Dolby Vision compatible. All that and a 144Hz refresh rate, should make for a super premium visual experience.

In addition, whatever is running on those screens should be just as top-end thanks to the new Panther Lake Intel Core Ultra X9 processor. This offers 16 cores spread across 4 P-cores, 8 E-cores and 4 LPE-cores. You also have Xe3 architecture, a fifth-gen NPU and seventh-gen IPU. All that should mean up to 10% single-thread and 50% multi-thread speed jumps versus the last gen Arrow Lake.

There's a new detachable keyboard and touchpad which offers Bluetooth connectivity and up to 54 hours of use on a charge. The Duo itself features a 99Wh battery for a full day of use and a recharge to 50% in just 30-minutes.

Asus Zenbook DUO 2026: Pricing and availability

Asus has not yet revealed a release date or pricing for the 2026 Asus Zenbook Duo. We'll update when we find out more.